ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

39 Short Hairstyles to Inspire Your Next Chop

By Hannah Coates
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taking the plunge and opting for a short hairstyle can seem like a daunting prospect, but there is nothing like a good snip to revive tired ends, bring movement into lengths, and seriously shake up a look. It’s no surprise that we tend to get them...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

21 Best Haircuts and Hairstyles for Thin Hair to Try ASAP

Thin hair and fine hair are terms often used interchangeably (I'm guilty of it, too), but let's get something straight—they're not the same thing. “When referring to fine hair, what you’re really talking about is the texture and density of each individual shaft of hair,” explains hairstylist Adam Federico. In other words, it’s possible to have fine hair—but a lot of it. Thin hair, on the other hand, usually refers to the amount of hair that you have on your head. “It doesn’t denote texture, but it does refer to volume,” adds Federico. That said, you can have both thin hair and fine hair (hi, it me), and there's a lot of overlap as far as styling wants and needs, so don't feel like you have to click out of this article if you've got fine hair.
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Edgy Hairstyles for Women Over 70 with Sass

Edgy hairstyles for women over 70 are any short to long haircuts that carry out a bold statement. This trend is all about neat angles, fun colors, and shaved undercuts!. Rule #1: Keep the pieces softer and flirty around the face and have volume in the crown. These serve as a mini facelift, says stylist Lana Carmona of Salina, KS.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hairstyles#Living Proof
US Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face and Natural Hair: ‘Ok, Humidity’

Just like Us! Jennifer Aniston may have some of the most iconic hair in the game, but not even the 52-year-old actress can pull one over on humidity. The Morning Show star took to Instagram on Thursday, January 13, to share a frizzy-haired, fresh faced, about-to-jump-in-the-shower selfie — and fans can’t get over her relatability. Because yes, even Aniston has “humidity hair issues.”
HAIR CARE
modernsalon.com

How to Cut and Style a Bixie Haircut

Trends from the '90s are continuing to surge back, and hairstyles are no exception. The bixie haircut is all the rage online nowadays, and it might look familiar—Meg Ryan, Princess Diana and Halle Berry circa 1995, anyone?. Below we’ll break down the basics of a bixie haircut, and talk...
ASHEVILLE, NC
In Style

Shoppers Say This Clean, Anti-Aging Face Oil Makes It Look Like They Got Botox

It pains me to say this, but beauty products are fallible. If I had a nickel for every boastful serum that failed to make any sort of difference to my skin, well, I'd have enough to pay my New York City rent. That doesn't feel great, especially when some buys go for upwards of $50 (although some justify the cost). But of all the skincare categories, face oil reliably gives great results — even ones that just cost $13.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Hair Highlight Styles Women Over 50 Should Avoid– They Can Make You Look Older!

Aging is a natural and expected experience. Regarding hairstyles and colors, some women want to accentuate certain features that they’ve matured into and draw attention away from others. No matter what your hair goals are, hitting the big 5-0 is a major accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate this than finding a hairstyle and color that works for you and avoiding the ones that might not?
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Glamour

The '70s Bob Is the Cutest Cheek-Framing Chop

Wanna know why the ‘70s bob has got it going on? It takes the classic bob that we know and love, then adds some retro flair and personality. Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that the whole '70s aesthetic is back in a big way (see also: The Shag, The Farrah Flip and the psychedelic prints that have been infiltrating fashion trends). The era steadily gained popularity throughout 2021, when we sought color and escapism and it remains a core reference for 2022.
HAIR CARE
Vogue

The 7 Most Exciting Hair Trends For 2022

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. New year, new you. That’s how the saying goes, isn’t it? One way to refresh your look – and how you feel –...
HAIR CARE
Glamour

The Boy Bob Is Already Set to Be the Biggest Haircut of 2022

Looking for the biggest haircut of 2022? Let us introduce you to the boy bob. Because let’s face it, we all know by now that the bob haircut is pretty much the shag of our generation. It’s iconic. It’s ubiquitous. And it’s everywhere. Honestly, we’ve seen every iteration going, from the A-line bob to the Frenchie bob, the collarbone bob, the ’90s crop bob, the tucked bob, the pixie bob, the box bob.… You name it, it’s been done.
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Cutest Chin-Length Layered Bobs for a Fresh, Short Look

A chin-length layered bob is a voluminous haircut brimming with sophistication and style. Strands are cut to various lengths to form flattering shapes and suit most women. Although short hair requires less effort to look polished, styling is yet a must. Explore that potential of your tresses’ cut. Style it...
HAIR CARE
Refinery29

15 Fresh New Year Haircut Trends Predicted By Top Stylists

2021 was an incredible year for hair. Trends were born left, right and centre as celebrities, influencers and TikTokers made a case for the coolest cuts. We're talking curtain bangs and '70s waves, through to the mullet (DIY and salon pro) not to mention the iconic shag. But it seems the New Year is shaping up to be just as innovative and Instagram-worthy.
HAIR CARE
Vogue

Tracee Ellis Ross’s Sunshine Style Will Cure Your January Blues

Together with A-list stylist Karla Welch, Tracee Ellis Ross has mastered how to wear colour-pop hues with ease. The actor, who often shares her mood-lifting outfits online, recently posted a cheery carousel of her latest look by UK-based label, Galvan London. The Black-ish star who “couldn’t choose” her favourite outfit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Releases '90s-Inspired Sneaker

Louis Vuitton continues to put a luxury spin on classic sneakers with a brand new silhouette, the LV Runner Tatic. Following two new crystal-covered LV Trainers and a monogram slip-on inspired by classic Vans, the iconic fashion house reveals yet another sneaker model inspired by running shoes from the ’90s.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

A Famous Photo Of Grace Jones Inspired The Beauty Looks In British Vogue’s February 2022 Cover Story

“African women and their elegance is at the centre of this beauty look,” make-up artist Ammy Drammeh says. “That elegance is innate, you know? They’re not trying, they just are.” For British Vogue’s February 2022 cover shoot, Drammeh set about enhancing the unique elegance of each African model spotlighted in the story – simple, yet show-stopping.
BEAUTY & FASHION
therighthairstyles.com

The Bixie Haircut is a Banging Short Hair Trend of 2022

I first heard about the bixie from a trendy fashion blog. The cut was described as a hybrid between the bob, mullet and pixie, and the idea immediately made sense to me! It wasn’t long until I realized that bixie is not only a hairstylist’s dream, but also a banging trend you’ll see everywhere in 2022, and here is why.
HAIR CARE
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy