Halestorm is ending their tour with Evanescence on a rather unfortunate note. According to drummer and vocalist Arejay Hale, the band's bus was engulfed in "15-20 foot flames" around 3am while the band was sleeping in a hotel somewhere near Worcester, MA. Hale assures everyone that nobody was hurt, nothing of value was lost, and the whole thing was just kind of a pain in the ass.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO