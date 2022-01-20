ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One bad game does not a season make

By Brad D
Cover picture for the articleSo, about last night. Xavier didn’t look good. An optimist might say that Xavier looked like a team that scrapped to stay in a road game against a hot opponent and then made enough plays to win at the end. A pessimist might write the article I did last...

Peeking into March

There is something approaching 18 inches of snow on the ground, the actual air temp will be below zero before the sun sets, and the wind is blowing out of the north in the kind of way that makes it painful to breathe. All of that means that the 17-18th of March, usually the kind of days where the windows can periodically be open and spring is hanging in the air, can seem a long way off. In basketball terms, though, that weekend is approaching rapidly.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Desmond Claude is a great fit for Xavier

As reported in all reputable corners of the internet yesterday, four star 2022 PG Desmond Claude committed to Xavier. Don't believe me? Fine:. Depending on who you listen to, Claude is somewhere in the neighborhood of 6'5" and weighs in around 190 pounds. As a point guard, he has good ball skills and has drawn praise for his basketball IQ and ability to read the game. He plays on balance and under control and distributes the ball well. Scouting reports consistently mention his strength and scoring ability around the rim, and his mid-range game is strong. His shooting from beyond the arc is not spectacular, but it's just solid enough to force opponents to respect it. He has good athleticism, though it shows more in straight lines and bounce than lateral mobility.
BASKETBALL
Xavier @ Marqutte: Preview, Matchups, Keys to the game

When these teams met for the first time this season to open Big East play, Xavier was a week removed from obliterating UC, Marquette was coming off a loss to UCLA, and the Musketeers struggled early before Dwon Odom sparked them to life at the end of the first half and they were able to hold off Marquette’s second half fightback.
BASKETBALL

