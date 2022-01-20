One bad game does not a season make

As reported in all reputable corners of the internet yesterday, four star 2022 PG Desmond Claude committed to Xavier. Don't believe me? Fine:. Depending on who you listen to, Claude is somewhere in the neighborhood of 6'5" and weighs in around 190 pounds. As a point guard, he has good ball skills and has drawn praise for his basketball IQ and ability to read the game. He plays on balance and under control and distributes the ball well. Scouting reports consistently mention his strength and scoring ability around the rim, and his mid-range game is strong. His shooting from beyond the arc is not spectacular, but it's just solid enough to force opponents to respect it. He has good athleticism, though it shows more in straight lines and bounce than lateral mobility.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO