ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man accused of human smuggling after 4 found dead near US-Canada border

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGsoC_0drVcHB900

EMERSON, Manitoba — A Florida man is accused of human smuggling after four people, including an infant, were found dead just north of the U.S.-Canadian border in Manitoba on Wednesday, authorities said.

Steve Shand, 47, is charged with one count of human smuggling in connection with the incident, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the bodies of an adult man, woman and infant were discovered Wednesday, the Duluth News-Tribune reported. The body of another male, believed to be a teenager, was discovered moments later, the newspaper reported.

All of the victims were located approximately 40 feet from the U.S.-Canada border on the Canadian side, the News-Tribune reported. The victims are believed to have died from exposure to the freezing weather while attempting to walk across the border from Canada to the U.S., CBC reported.

“What I am about to share is going to be difficult for many people to hear,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said during a news conference on Thursday. “It is an absolute and heartbreaking tragedy.

“These individuals, including an infant, were left on their own in the middle of a blizzard when the weather hovered around minus-35 (with the wind chill),” MacLatchy added. “These victims faced not only the cold weather but endless fields, large snowdrifts and complete darkness.”

Before the bodies were found, U.S. Border Patrol officers had stopped a 15-passenger van just south of the international border in a rural area between the official points of entry at Lancaster, Minnesota, and Pembina, North Dakota, according to the news outlet.

Shand was driving with two passengers who were determined to be undocumented foreign nationals from India, Acting U.S. Attorney Charles J. Kovats stated in the U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.

As the agents were transporting Shand and the passengers to the border patrol station at Pembina, they encountered five more Indian nationals, the News-Tribune reported. Agents said the people were approximately a quarter-mile south of the Canadian border, walking in the direction of where Shand was arrested. According to the agents, the five people said they had been walking for approximately 11 hours and expected to be picked up when they crossed the border, the newspaper reported.

The dead were tentatively identified as the family of four that was separated from the other group, the News-Tribune reported. Two of the surviving Indian nationals sustained serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

Shand made a court appearance on Thursday and was ordered to remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, according to the release.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

2 Canadian tourists fatally shot, 1 injured at Mexico resort

Two Canadian tourists were fatally shot and another person was injured at a Mexican beach resort hotel on Friday, authorities said. It was the latest attack at a resort on Mexico’s Caribbean coast and occurred at Hotel Xcaret, an all-inclusive resort south of Playa del Carmen, The Washington Post reported. The resort is located near an eco-park popular with tourists that features snorkeling and swimming with dolphins, the newspaper reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Fake ambulance with 28 migrants aboard found in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexican authorities have detected many strange schemes to smuggle Central American migrants to the U.S. border, but on Saturday they said they found a new one: a fake ambulance loaded with 28 Nicaraguans, including nine unaccompanied children. Mexico’s Interior Department said the vehicle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Don't approach lab monkey missing after crash, people told

DANVILLE, Pa. — (AP) — Residents of a Pennsylvania county were warned Saturday not to approach a monkey that was missing after a crash involving a pickup that was towing a trailer taking about 100 of the animals to a lab. State police urged people not to look...
DANVILLE, PA
KRMG

Stray bullet kills sleeping UK astrophysicist Matthew Willson in Georgia

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A British astrophysicist visiting the United States was killed Jan. 16 by a stray bullet that struck him as he lay in bed. Police confirmed the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. and that Matthew Willson, who was visiting his girlfriend in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven, died of a single gunshot wound to the head after being transported to an area hospital, WSB-TV reported.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
KRMG

Stray bullet kills English astrophysicist visiting Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — (AP) — A stray bullet struck and killed an English astrophysicist while he was inside an Atlanta-area apartment, authorities say. Matthew Willson, 31, of Chertsey, Surrey, England, was visiting his girlfriend in the United States when he was hit by a bullet that pierced the wall of the apartment. The shooting happened early Sunday morning, only three days into his visit.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Canada#Foreign Nationals#International Border#Emerson#The Duluth News Tribune#The U S Attorney#Canadian#The News Tribune#Cbc#Rcmp#U S Border Patrol
KRMG

Irish police investigate claim dead man taken to post office

LONDON — (AP) — Police in Ireland are investigating reports that the body of a dead man was brought to a post office in an attempt to collect his pension. The Irish Times said a man who appeared to be in his 60s was dragged into the post office in the town of Carlow on Friday, propped up by two younger men. When questioned by staff, the two fled, leaving behind the older man, who was found to be dead.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

New Jersey toddler orders $1,700 worth of furniture on Walmart website

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. — Call this New Jersey toddler a big spender. Ayaansh Kumar is 22 months old but he already knows how to use a phone. The child ordered $1,700 worth of furniture online from his mother’s cellphone, clicking the cart icon on a Walmart website to begin a flurry of package deliveries to their new home, WNBC-TV reported.
KIDS
KRMG

With Roe in doubt, states act on abortion limits, expansions

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — It didn't take long for abortion to re-emerge as a flashpoint in state legislatures. Less than a month into the 2022 legislative sessions, battles over the future of abortion already are setting up around the U.S. Republican lawmakers are proposing new restrictions modeled after laws in Texas and Mississippi that present a direct challenge to the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, while some Democratic-led states are working to preserve or expand access.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
KRMG

Woman sets car on fire after driving wrong way on Florida interstate

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman is accused of driving the wrong way on a Florida interstate and then setting her vehicle on fire when she was pulled over, authorities said. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Tampa when deputies made a traffic stop, WTVT-TV reported.
TAMPA, FL
KRMG

Dallas police seize 42 fake paper license-plate tags in one-day operation

DALLAS — Police in Dallas seized 42 fake paper license plate tags during a one-day operation on Wednesday, authorities said. In a statement, the Dallas Police Department said the agency joined the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and Homeland Security Investigations to make 149 traffic stops, tow 11 vehicles, make three arrests and recover four weapons and two stolen cars, The Dallas Morning News reported.
DALLAS, TX
KRMG

'Whoa, that's not right': Georgia towns lead census appeals

When officials in Chester, Georgia, heard that the 2020 census had pegged their small town at 525 people, their jaws dropped. They believed the town was almost triple that size and feared an inaccurate number could force them to make budget cuts. “I said, ‘Whoa, that’s not right,’” City Clerk...
CHESTER, GA
KRMG

Omicron wave leaves US food banks scrambling for volunteers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Food banks across the country are experiencing a critical shortage of volunteers as the omicron variant frightens people away from their usual shifts, and companies and schools that regularly supply large groups of volunteers are canceling their participation over virus fears. The end result...
CHARITIES
KRMG

Bitcoin pyramid schemes wreak havoc on Brazil's 'New Egypt'

CABO FRIO, Brazil — (AP) — In April, Brazil's federal police stormed the helipad of a boutique seaside hotel in Rio de Janeiro state, where they busted two men and a woman loading a chopper with 7 million reais ($1.3 million) in neatly packed bills. The detainees told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Houthis, aid group: Death toll from prison airstrike hits 82

CAIRO — (AP) — The death toll from a Saudi-led coalition airstrike that hit a prison run by Yemen's Houthi rebels climbed to at least 82 detainees, the rebels and an aid group said Saturday. Internet access in the Arab world’s poorest country meanwhile remained largely down as...
MIDDLE EAST
KRMG

Coronavirus: Virginia woman charged for gun threat at school board meeting

A Virginia woman is accused of telling school board members that she would “bring every single gun loaded” if her children have to wear masks at school, authorities said. Amelia Ruffner King, 42, of Luray, was charged with making an oral threat while on school property, a Class 1 misdemeanor, the Luray Police Department said in a news release. She was later released after posting $5,000 bail, police said.
LURAY, VA
KRMG

Jewish leaders, backers defiant a week after hostage siege

On the eve of her 100th birthday Saturday, Ruth Salton told her daughter she was going one way or another to Friday night Shabbat services at Congregation Beth Israel, just days after a gunman voicing antisemitic conspiracy theories held four worshippers hostage for 10 hours at the Fort Worth-area synagogue.
FORT WORTH, TX
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
48K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy