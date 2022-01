After collapsing offensively down the stretch in a tough loss to Marquette on Wednesday night, there were no letdowns this time around for the Villanova Wildcats. The Wildcats suffered a slow start, trailing Georgetown at the half, but they turned it up in the second half. Villanova particularly shot well down the stretch, making six of its last seven shot attempts and going 8-for-8 from the free throw line to close out an 85-74 win on the road.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO