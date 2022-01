Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blackwells Capital LLC (together with its affiliates “Blackwells”), an alternative investment management firm that is a significant shareholder of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (“Peloton” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PTON), today sent a letter to the Board of Directors of Peloton. In it, Blackwells presents its serious concerns about the direction and performance of the Company and calls on the Board to remove current CEO John Foley, as a result of his multiple leadership failures. Blackwells also believes that the Board must consider selling the Company to a strategic acquiror.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO