The Air Force has big plans for starship

I was reading through the excellent L2 thread Saturn Launch Vehicle - Hi Res Images and came across the attached document from late 1963. It directly relates to this discussion. It seems as if NASA intended to fly a complete Block I CSM on the Saturn I. The obvious caveat was fuel and consumables. Mission duration was to be limited to three days and thus quite a bit of consumables could be off loaded to save weight. In addition, the document states that only 1300 lbs. of propellent would be carried, presumably just enough to perform the deorbit burn with perhaps a tiny bit to spare. Pages A-5, A-6, and table A-7 give the details. Given this, it seems as if there never would have been a "Block 0" Apollo.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO