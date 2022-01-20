ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Air Force has big plans for starship

 5 days ago

I wouldn’t be so sure. SpaceX is preparing Florida...

NASASpaceFlight.com

Cargo Dragon set to return to Earth, bringing CRS-24 mission to a close

After a month-long stay at the International Space Station, NASA and SpaceX are ready to support the return of the CRS-24 Cargo Dragon back to Earth. Ground controllers commanded the undocking of the Dragon spacecraft from the Harmony module’s zenith – or space-facing – port at 10:35 AM EST (15:35 UTC) on Sunday, January 23.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

NSF live feed is showing that S20 has been unhooked from crane without being moved off stand. Makes one wonder if lifting sling is needed for S21 nose, and weather is preventing S20 move. NSF live feed is showing that S20 has been unhooked from crane without being moved off...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

SpaceX Starship: Rocket Lab CEO explains a flaw in Elon Musk's plan

SpaceX’s Starship may do a lot, but it won’t do everything. The company’s under-development rocket, first outlined in 2017, is designed to send humans to Mars and beyond. But at its unveiling, CEO Elon Musk said that he wanted “one booster and ship that replaces [the existing] Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy, and Dragon.” That means a ship that can also launch satellite constellations like Starlink.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

What Would a RocketLab Crewed Vehicle/Mission Look Like?

Interesting quote from Peter Beck on the possibility of human spaceflight:. I would say that, at this point in time, there's really only one customer for human spaceflight and that is NASA. I'd like to see more customers come online before…we certainly won't commit to a capsule design until we see more than one customer.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Superheavy landing mechanism

Plus whole maintenance is much easier, cheaper on chopsticks. Its almost unthinkable nobody really tried that before. Masten Space tried a similar thing with launch mount landing (the original ITS concep) before ITS was announced, IIRC. Chris Whoever loves correction loves knowledge, but he who hates reproof is stupid. To...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Falcon 9 : NROL-85 : Vandenberg : NET 2022

Next Spaceflight still showing this for NET March out of FL. Is it still possible it could go that early?. SpaceX has been going south for Starlink missions at 52 deg. Could they reach 63 deg on a southern trajectory?. Next Spaceflight still showing this for NET March out of...
FLORIDA STATE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Accuracy trend in Falcon 9 booster landings

Given that there used to be a landing bingo on this site, is anyone tracking Falcon 9 booster landing accuracy, say distance from bullseye center, over time? My impression from watching landings is that it's improving. It certainly seems significant given Super Heavy Booster return accuracy required for the tower catch. Granted that SH will likely have more thruster authority, etc, but it would seem to be something that SpaceX would want to use F9 to learn as much about as possible.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starship-Enabled Extrasolar Missions

Also, your equation is wrong. You take each term to the fourth power BEFORE differencing them. And we can use brightness as a stand-in for effective temperature, here. Thanks for the correction on the equation. But I don't think that helps you. Either way, your spacecraft is going to vaporize...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

New SpaceX Operations Complex at the Cape (Roberts Rd.)

A difference between Florida and south Texas is the rainfall. To keep the activities from stalling due to rainfall almost every day in the summertime. Having all or almost all manufacturing activities inside is a good thing. This is needed for a steady production cadence. Also from announcement of a...
TEXAS STATE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S) - CZ-2D (?) - XSLC - Spring 2022

Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S) to launch in Spring 2022. <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="zh" dir="ltr">The Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S) is expected to be launched in the spring of 2022. A Long March 2D (likely) will carry it to 720km SSO from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. 中国将于2022春季从酒泉卫星发射中心使用一枚长征二号丁发射先进天基太阳天文台至720km太阳极轨 pic.twitter.com/vt4Sawv0KU</p>— China Spaceflight (@CNSpaceflight)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 66 Thread

Ash from Saturday’s underwater volcanic eruption in the remote Pacific nation of Tonga made its way thousands of feet into the atmosphere & was visible from @Space_Station. During a pass over New Zealand on Sunday, Kayla Barron opened the window & saw the effects of the eruption. Senior Member.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA - James Webb Space Telescope - Discussion Thread 2

Are there any details on the micrometeoroid environment at L2, as when I tried searching for this information I kept getting results for interplanetary missions rather than ones at L2. Are there any details on the micrometeoroid environment at L2, as when I tried searching for this information I kept...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
vanceairscoop.com

23 receive Air Force pilot wings

Twenty-three members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 22-04 AU at Vance Air Force Base graduated and received their wings Jan. 7 in a ceremony in the base auditorium. They earned their wings in the T-6A Texan II as graduates of UPT 2.5, which awards pilots their wings in about six months. They now will move on to fly the T-1A Jayhawk or the T-38C Talon.
ENID, OK
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

The best part is no part 20 thingems that have to deliver start up gasses, simultaneously unplug, and then duck and cover. I know Elon's not a big fan but that screams for an acronym. Preferably one reasonably pronounceable. It has to be something with "icosa" in it such as...
MCLEAN, VA
Business Insider

Russia's navy has big plans for its Soviet-era battlecruisers

When they arrived during the Cold War, the Kirov-class battlecruisers were some of the biggest ships in the world. The Kirov program struggled after the Cold War, but Russia has a new, potentially imposing mission in mind for the ships that are left.
MILITARY
NASASpaceFlight.com

ABL Space Systems (smallsat launchers)

After the stage test RUD, I think we can safely assume that RS1 will not launch before second half of 2022. https://spacenews.com/abl-space-systems-rocket-stage-destroyed-in-test-accident/. See the ABL thread for more discussion on this incident. It says an upper stage. More than one upper stage exists and not all are flight articles. Also...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Apollo Block 0

I was reading through the excellent L2 thread Saturn Launch Vehicle - Hi Res Images and came across the attached document from late 1963. It directly relates to this discussion. It seems as if NASA intended to fly a complete Block I CSM on the Saturn I. The obvious caveat was fuel and consumables. Mission duration was to be limited to three days and thus quite a bit of consumables could be off loaded to save weight. In addition, the document states that only 1300 lbs. of propellent would be carried, presumably just enough to perform the deorbit burn with perhaps a tiny bit to spare. Pages A-5, A-6, and table A-7 give the details. Given this, it seems as if there never would have been a "Block 0" Apollo.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

US Launch Schedule

Re: RS1 second stage test; the maiden launch will probably be postponed. Observers at Mojave Air and Space Port in California reported hearing a boom around 4:30 p.m. Eastern [January 19], followed by a plume of black smoke. The plume, visible throughout the area, including by cameras that are part of a wildfire tracking network, dispersed within 20 minutes. There were no reports of any injuries.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

