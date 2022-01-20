BBC Two, Label1 Television return to Hospital

The BBC have announced that BBC Three will be returning on Tuesday 1 February.The channel was taken off broadcast television in 2016 and moved online in an attempt to cut costs and attract younger audiences.Following a number of hits that premiered on the online iteration of the channel, such as Fleabag, This Country and Normal People, BBC Three will now return to the airwaves next month.As before, BBC Three will start broadcasting at 7pm and be available on Sky, Virgin Media, Freeview and Freesat, as well as iPlayer.The BBC say the channel will feature a mix of comedy, drama,...
Comments / 0