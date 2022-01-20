ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s National Mentoring Month: They need your help

kingsvillerecord.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary marks National Mentoring Month, a campaign aimed at recognizing mentoring and its impact on people’s lives. Whether it’s developing employees, supporting young people or...

www.kingsvillerecord.com

thekatynews.com

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston encourages volunteers to step up during January’s National Mentoring Month

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, the region’s leading youth development organization, recognizes National Mentoring Month throughout January and encourages community members to step up and volunteer to make a difference in the lives of young people. The organization now celebrates 70 years of providing life-changing services to youth in our community, which enables them to realize bright futures.
HOUSTON, TX
WKYC

Mentors needed to help veterans find and build new careers

CLEVELAND — American Corporate Partners (ACP) is looking for volunteer mentors to help post-9/11 veterans, active duty spouses and eligible military spouses build their next careers. The national nonprofit organization is helping military workers transition to the private sector through its one-on-one mentoring program, which offers networking opportunities and online career advice. ACP's yearlong mentoring program is free. Topics covered in the program include resume review, interview preparation, small business development, leadership and professional communication.
CLEVELAND, OH
Clayton County Register

January is Mentoring Month: Mentoring is a simple way to volunteer

January is Mentoring Month ... Pictured above, left to right, mentor Elaine Holthaus and her mentee Ebreanna enjoy spending time together. Helping Services for Youth and Families is celebrating January as National Mentoring Month with a variety of events and activities designed to promote youth mentoring. Submitted photo.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Mentoring Month#Mentoring
hppr.org

National Mentoring Month: An Interview with Chris Flores, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the TX Panhandle

Over the course of the pandemic, human relationships had to be nimble. While some were strengthened, others were strained—and we're all left navigating how to feel and connect with one another. As we enter year three of social distancing, remote learning, and emotional rollercoasters, many of us might be seeking a way to be a positive impact on those who didn't have as much support as they would have liked.
PANHANDLE, TX
kingsvillerecord.com

Tools and Strategies to Help Your Student Learn From Anywhere

(StatePoint) With school districts in flux as the pandemic continues to evolve, students, parents and teachers have had to roll with the punches in order to adapt. Here are three ways to ensure your student thrives during this unusual school year. 1. Supplement coursework: It has always been important to...
EDUCATION
kingsvillerecord.com

Fight Stress During Uncertain Times by Volunteering in Your Community

(StatePoint) New research suggests that Americans are volunteering to give back to their communities and fight stress during uncertain times. A recent KEEN/Harris Poll Survey found that a majority of Americans see the direct benefits of volunteering, with 86% feeling helping others reduces stress. It’s no surprise then that 59% of respondents say they plan to volunteer in the next two months. But if you’re among the 47% of those who say they struggle to find volunteer opportunities near them, there’s good news. A new partnership between footwear brand KEEN and Points of Light, a nonprofit that mobilizes people to take action that changes the world, is connecting individuals with local opportunities to make an impact in their neighborhoods and communities.
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
Jobs
case.edu

Graduate students: Help recognize outstanding teachers and mentors

Be part of a tradition to recognize Case Western Reserve University graduate faculty for their exemplary contributions to the education and development of students through advising, mentoring and classroom teaching. Motivated School of Graduate Studies students are invited to contribute to the selection of this year’s John S. Diekhoff Award...
EDUCATION
alicetx.com

January is National Mentoring Month

This January marks the 20th annual National Mentoring Month, a campaign aimed at recognizing mentoring and its impact on people’s lives. Whether it’s developing employees, supporting young people or inspiring and preparing college students, mentoring enables people to unleash their full potential by learning from others. Mentoring can...
TEXAS STATE
WTNH

National Mentoring Month: How you can help local youth

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — January is National Mentoring Month, and this year, mentors can be more important than ever during the pandemic. Roland Harmon, co-president of the Governor’s Prevention Partnership, shares how mentoring can help young people through tough times. Watch the full interview in the player above. Learn more about becoming a mentor […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

