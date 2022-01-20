It’s National Mentoring Month: They need your help

CLEVELAND — American Corporate Partners (ACP) is looking for volunteer mentors to help post-9/11 veterans, active duty spouses and eligible military spouses build their next careers. The national nonprofit organization is helping military workers transition to the private sector through its one-on-one mentoring program, which offers networking opportunities and online career advice. ACP's yearlong mentoring program is free. Topics covered in the program include resume review, interview preparation, small business development, leadership and professional communication.
