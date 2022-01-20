It’s National Mentoring Month: They need your help

(StatePoint) New research suggests that Americans are volunteering to give back to their communities and fight stress during uncertain times. A recent KEEN/Harris Poll Survey found that a majority of Americans see the direct benefits of volunteering, with 86% feeling helping others reduces stress. It’s no surprise then that 59% of respondents say they plan to volunteer in the next two months. But if you’re among the 47% of those who say they struggle to find volunteer opportunities near them, there’s good news. A new partnership between footwear brand KEEN and Points of Light, a nonprofit that mobilizes people to take action that changes the world, is connecting individuals with local opportunities to make an impact in their neighborhoods and communities.

