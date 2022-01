HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The second varsity girls clash of the Cullman County Tournament tipped Tuesday night and saw the Fairview Lady Aggies take on the Lady Bulldogs of Hanceville. Fairview led by just 13-9 at the end of the opening quarter but pulled away to defeat the Lady Bulldogs 46-28, securing a spot in the semifinals Thursday night. The Lady Aggies got off to a fast, 4-0 start thanks to a steal and score by Morgan Lindsay and a jumper from Emma Garcia. Free throws by Garcia and Sadie Smith stretched the lead to 7-0 and Smith laid one in midway...

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 37 MINUTES AGO