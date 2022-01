The Bengals have had an outstanding season, but they have done so with little accomplishments and much trash talk. From Steelers Nation, learn to be quiet. The AFC North division, known for its depth and formidability, has seemingly garnered a reputation for signing checks that it can’t cash. This is due to the fans of its members running their mouths throughout a season, all just to watch their teams win nothing.

