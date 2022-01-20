Traditional Mexican restaurant Cruzito’s Cocina Mexicana in Plano draws on owner’s experience

Celebrating Black History Month can be done in many different ways, from taking time to honor those who have made strides for African Americans in the past to celebrating the movers and shakers that are making changes right now. One simple way to show support to the culture is patronizing black-owned businesses - and Dallas has plenty to offer. Don't know where to begin? We've created an itinerary for you of places to visit in February and every month after.

DALLAS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO