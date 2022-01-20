Traditional Mexican restaurant Cruzito’s Cocina Mexicana in Plano draws on owner’s experience

Nuri Grill, the new upscale Asian inspired steakhouse in Dallas’ Koreatown is celebrating Lunar New Year with a special featuring traditional dishes eaten during the new year. The special is $29 and is available Tuesday, January 25 – Saturday, February 5. Guests can enjoy Tteokguk – rice cake...
Fort Worth dad Matthew Sikes wishes he were bilingual. “All the time,” he shares. “I’m a lawyer, and the more languages you speak, the greater the pool of potential clients. And it would help with witnesses. Plus, knowing other languages opens up cultural experiences you won’t have if you speak only English.”
Celebrating Black History Month can be done in many different ways, from taking time to honor those who have made strides for African Americans in the past to celebrating the movers and shakers that are making changes right now. One simple way to show support to the culture is patronizing black-owned businesses - and Dallas has plenty to offer. Don't know where to begin? We've created an itinerary for you of places to visit in February and every month after.
On the morning of Jan. 12, staff at the Dallas Zoo loaded 7-year-old Mshindi into the back of a truck and wished him well as he began a nearly 1,500-mile journey. About 21 hours later, the chimpanzee was whisked out of his crate and into quarantine at the Los Angeles Zoo, where he’ll spend a month before being introduced to his new California troop.
