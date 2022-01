Gov. Phil Murphy is comparing those who choose to not get vaccinated to people who get behind the wheel while drunk. During the latest COVID update in Trenton on Monday, when Murphy was asked whether it was selfish for individuals to not get vaccinated against the virus and then wind up in the hospital, he said: “I do think it’s akin to drunk driving. You’re not only putting yourself at risk, you’re putting other people at risk.”

