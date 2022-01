The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to see the return of 'Playoff Lenny' this postseason. The first step was to make him 'Active Lenny.'. On Saturday, the Buccaneers activated running back Leonard Fournette for injured reserve, making him eligible to play in Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium. Fournette missed the last three games of the regular season and the Wild Card win over Philadelphia due to a hamstring injury suffered in Week 15.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO