When my husband and I first got our dog, Gordo, from the dog rescue, we bought him a thin, flat, lightly cushioned dog bed. The easygoing family dogs I grew up with had slept wherever—our beds, the carpet, curled up in front of the gas fireplace. But Gordo was different. He was only a year old, and for all we knew had been a stray before we got him, but nevertheless he turned his nose up at his new dog bed, sleeping on it only occasionally and preferring to curl up on the sofa or my reading chair instead.

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO