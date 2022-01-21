ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace County, KS

Driver, students avoid injury after truck rear-ends school bus

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WALLACE COUNTY—A school bus was involved in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Wallace County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a...

Drive-through COVID test site returns to Big Creek Crossing in Hays

In partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, ECHD is happy to announce the return of a drive-through free testing for COVID-19. Testing is available starting Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (due to weather) at Big Creek Crossing Mall, 2918 Vine. Testing will continue Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice, weather permitting.
HAYS, KS
