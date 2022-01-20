NASA to Discuss Webb’s Arrival at Final Destination, Next Steps

The James Webb Space Telescope is a lesson in the delicacy of scientific instruments. The wings of the primary mirror, made of perfectly slotted together, hexagonal, meter-wide segments of beryllium and gold-coated, are now deployed in their full glory. This process, as well as all that came before it, all represented moments of potential catastrophe. And as scientists begin the next stage of the mission — getting the telescope ready for science — dangers still abound. One of the most probable things to cause the Webb damage now and for the entirety of the mission? Pieces of space dust weighing less than a gram.

