NASA to Discuss Webb’s Arrival at Final Destination, Next Steps

austincountynewsonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe broadcast will air live online on the NASA Science Live website, as well as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Audio of the teleconference will stream live on the agency’s website. Ground teams plan to fire Webb’s thrusters at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24 to insert the space telescope...

austincountynewsonline.com

The Independent

Space Force successfully launches two ‘neighbourhood watch’ satellites to keep tabs on ‘critical orbit’

Space Force successfully launched two “neighbourhood watch” satellites that the newest US military service will use to keep tabs on “critical orbit.”The satellites were launched onboard a 196ft tall United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.Space Force says that it will use the satellites to monitor other high altitude satellites used by communications relay stations, military spacecraft among others.The two Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) satellites will orbit the earth around 22,300 miles above the equator.At such a high altitude it takes 24 hours to complete just one orbit of Earth, allowing stable views...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

James Webb Space Telescope about to attempt next crucial step

It’s been a low-key week for the James Webb Space Telescope. Having successfully deployed its enormous sunshield earlier this month, followed a short while later by its golden primary mirror, the most advanced space telescope ever built has been quietly zipping through space toward its destination orbit almost a million miles from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
austincountynewsonline.com

STEM Student Experiments Win Flight Opportunity in NASA Tech Contest

Administered by Future Engineers, the challenge aims to inspire students to seek a deeper understanding of Earth’s atmosphere, space exploration, coding, and electronics, as well as an appreciation of the importance of test data. Nearly 600 teams applied, representing 5,000 students in grades 6 through 12 from across the country.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SFGate

What is a Lagrange point, the final destination for the James Webb Space Telescope?

The James Webb Space Telescope, launched Dec. 25, will shortly arrive at the destination from which it will begin its in-depth examination of the distant universe. However, unlike its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb Telescope won't be orbiting Earth. Rather, it will orbit the sun in an area of space known as a Lagrange point, where the tricky overlap of gravity from the sun and Earth and centrifugal forces from its orbit will allow the telescope to maintain its position relative to the orbiting Earth almost - but not quite - effortlessly.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Capturing all that glitters in galaxies with NASA's Webb Telescope

Spirals are some of the most captivating shapes in the universe. They appear in intricate seashells, carefully constructed spider webs, and even in the curls of ocean waves. Spirals on cosmic scales—as seen in galaxies—are even more arresting, not only for their beauty, but also for the overwhelming amount of information they contain. How do stars and star clusters form? Until recently, a complete answer used to lie out of reach, blocked by gas and dust. Within the first year of operations, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope will help researchers complete a more detailed sketch of the stellar life cycle with high-resolution infrared-light images of 19 galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
austincountynewsonline.com

NASA Invites Media to Launch of New Mega-Moon Rocket and Spacecraft

The uncrewed Artemis I mission will launch from Kennedy’s Launch Complex 39B and is the first integrated flight test of NASA’s Artemis deep space exploration systems. The first in a series of increasingly complex missions, the mission will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration and demonstrate NASA’s commitment and capability to establish a long-term presence at the Moon and beyond.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thefullpint.com

Land-Grant Brewing Releases Webb Black IPA In Honor of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

(COLUMBUS, OH) – Land-Grant Brewing Company announced the ninth beer in their series of space-themed beers: Webb Black IPA – named in honor of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. The brewery’s annual “Space-Grant” series seeks to celebrate the spirit of space exploration and discovery through the release of deep-space-black IPAs, and is named for an aerospace-focused spin-off of the Land-Grant University program.
COLUMBUS, OH
Valley News

NASA’s Webb telescope reaches major milestone as mirror unfolds

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope team fully deployed its 21-foot, gold-coated primary mirror, successfully completing the final stage of all major spacecraft deployments to prepare for science operations. A joint effort with the European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency, the Webb mission will explore every phase of cosmic history, from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe. “Today, NASA achieved another engineering milestone decades in the making. While the journey is not complete, I join the Webb team in breathing a little easier and imagining the future breakthroughs bound to inspire the world,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. “The James Webb Space Telescope is an unprecedented mission that is on the precipice of s.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Follow the Next Steps in the Webb Space Telescope’s Journey

After two weeks of complex structural deployments, Webb has passed a major milestone and is now fully unfolded in space. For insight on what to expect in the months ahead and how to follow along, we hear from Alexandra Lockwood, project scientist for Webb science communications at the Space Telescope Science Institute:
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

NASA thinks space junk will hit the James Webb Space Telescope — but it's ok

The James Webb Space Telescope is a lesson in the delicacy of scientific instruments. The wings of the primary mirror, made of perfectly slotted together, hexagonal, meter-wide segments of beryllium and gold-coated, are now deployed in their full glory. This process, as well as all that came before it, all represented moments of potential catastrophe. And as scientists begin the next stage of the mission — getting the telescope ready for science — dangers still abound. One of the most probable things to cause the Webb damage now and for the entirety of the mission? Pieces of space dust weighing less than a gram.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theiet.org

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope completes full assembly

Nasa has confirmed that its James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has successfully completed the final stage of its deployment and can now prepare for science operations. The $10bn telescope was finished years late at a cost far higher than planned, but was finally launched on Christmas Day and is already more than halfway towards its destination approximately one million miles from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Houston Chronicle

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is fully deployed, but there are still several months of commissioning before it starts conducting science

The James Webb Space Telescope’s 18 mirrors are latched into place, ending a two-week period where the telescope gradually unfolded itself in preparation for studying the universe. “The successful completion of all of the Webb Space Telescope’s deployments is historic,” Gregory L. Robinson, Webb program director at NASA headquarters,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

