The Middletown Girls Varsity Bowling team bowled in the Cardinal Classic tournament today at Colerain Bowl in Cincinnati. There were 20 teams in attendance from all over the area. The format for this tournament included bowling 2 regular games & 6 Baker games, then a lunch break, cut to the top 16 teams, and then you go head-to-head, best 2 out of 3 Bakers until a champion is crowned. We also bowled on last year’s Sectionals/Districts sports pattern that is a little more difficult than a normal house shot. Unfortunately, the girls struggled all day today when it came to picking up their spares. This equates to lower scores.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO