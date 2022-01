As a kid, I learned fast that I got my bad teeth from my dad's side of the family. I lost count of how many cavities I've had drilled and unfortunately, I've passed those genes on to a few of my kids who have teeth without enamel. Going to the dentist is a must for us but unfortunately in Minnesota, many families can't afford it and so kids just don't have the luxury of even getting their teeth cleaned. Thankfully, Give Kids a Smile is happening again and free dental care is available for kids in need.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO