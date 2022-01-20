ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Framing 2022 as a year of transparency and openness would gain goodwill for Boulder City Council

By Daily Camera
coloradofoic.org
 2 days ago

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, what climate change has in store for us next, how to “reimagine policing” with a lack of police officers, how to govern without key staff,...

coloradofoic.org

Colorado Daily

Boulder City Council preparing to move meetings to Thursday

Boulder’s City Council will soon be saying goodbye to its Tuesday night meetings. Councilmembers are preparing to move their weekly meetings and study sessions to Thursday nights, a decision they unanimously supported. But first, the Council will have to pass an ordinance that allows it to do so and make a number of other administrative and procedural changes.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder has new priorities after two-day City Council retreat

It’s a new year with a new Boulder City Council. And now, after its two-day annual retreat, the Council has greenlighted about 10 new priorities that will be added to the city’s work plan. The various projects focus on housing, homelessness, transportation, planning and elections, respectively. Three initiatives...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: A council bent on blunting public input

A couple of seemingly minor tweaks to procedure are now under consideration by the Denver City Council and could pass quietly into law with little more than council’s rubber stamp. That would be a mistake. Take a closer look at the proposals, and you’ll detect another attempt to dig an even wider moat between City Hall and the public.
DENVER, CO
keysweekly.com

14 APPLY TO FILL OPEN MARATHON CITY COUNCIL SEAT

As of Jan. 19, the Marathon City Council had received 14 applications to fill the seat vacated when former councilman Trevor Wofsey resigned in the wake of his arrest for domestic violence. The complete list of applicants, in no particular order, includes Wendy Bonilla, Eric Buhyoff, Jody “Lynny” Del Gaizo,...
MARATHON, FL
mltnews.com

MLT City Council adopts Recreation, Parks and Open Space Master Plan

The Mountlake Terrace City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Recreation, Parks, and Open Space (RPOS) master plan at its Jan. 18 regular business meeting. Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz noted the plan was “the culmination of a long process” that began in July 2020, which utilized several different outreach forums to various stakeholders during its development. “Really this is a lot of hard work by the community, the council and the commissions that staff really appreciate first and foremost,” he added.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
The Daily Item

Six vie for open seat on Sunbury City Council during open interviews

SUNBURY — Six potential City Council candidates all agreed they want the best for Sunbury during public interviews Wednesday night. Victoria Rosancrans, Slade Shreck, Bob Snyder, Ryan McDonald, Lisa Persing-Martina and Allen Bubb sat front and center and answered questions from Mayor Josh Brosious and current Councilmen John Barnhart, Ric Reichner and Jim Eister during the event.
SUNBURY, PA
Plainview Daily Herald

Filing now open for 4 Plainview City Council seats

The filing period is now open for those interested in running for one of the four available seats set to expire on the Plainview City Council. Filing will be open until Feb. 18. Those interested can pick up candidate packets from the Office of the City Secretary. Terms for those...
PLAINVIEW, TX
wrul.com

Carmi City Council is Moving Into the New Year

The Carmi city council meeting held on January 18th, 2022 got things moving for the year. Kathy Sale, a Carmi resident, recently sold her former home and is looking to relocate. Prior to the meeting, a public hearing was held to request a permit for a mobile/modular home on 401 Schumaker Street. This lot used to house a mobile home many years ago, but Sale wants to move a new one in. Following the public hearing, the council voted and granted approval of the permit. She will begin moving in, in as soon as 6 weeks.
CARMI, IL
mercedcountytimes.com

OP/ED: 2021 – A Year On The Merced City Council

Over the past year, our City Council has aimed to address Merced’s most significant issues head-on, with energy, open dialogue and a desire for action. The result — plenty of hard work, planning, preparation and, of course, meetings full of spirited debate stretching past midnight. The final output this necessary political process produces is what truly matters, as each Council is blessed only with a brief, precious window to make good decisions and to get as much work done as possible. Projects take time to complete once votes are cast and budgets fixed, meaning we will not see the results of much of what we did for some time, but we hope that in 2021 we moved Merced in the right direction and accomplished some things that will make us a little prouder of our hometown.
MERCED, CA
wskg.org

Binghamton City Council, Mayor Kraham prepare for year ahead

VESTAL, NY (WSKG) — Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham and City Council President Phil Strawn are looking to increase efficiency and unwind tension in the way legislative items move through City Hall in the year ahead. At its organization meeting earlier this month, the Binghamton City Council unanimously selected Councilman...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whlm.com

Berwick Council Opens New Year

Berwick Borough Council held its first meeting of 2022, split into two sessions. Only four members turned up, barely making a quorum. Teresa Troiani is Council President, with Nelson Learn as her number two. Among the agenda items, Frank Kepner, Jr. was reappointed as Borough Solicitor.
BERWICK, PA
dequincynews.com

City Council holds first meeting of year

The DeQuincy City Council held the first meeting of the new year on Monday, Jan. 10. The Council meeting was called to order by Mark Peloquin in council chambers located inside City Hall. Invocation and pledge were led by Mayor Riley Smith and Police Chief Casey Whitehead. The Dec. 13th regular meeting minutes; Dec. 13th special meeting minutes; Dec. 29th special meeting minutes and Jan. 10, 2022 agenda were all approved by the Council.
DEQUINCY, LA
Morning Journal

Lorain correct to address inappropriate conduct of Council | Editorial

Lorain City Council is on the right path to amend rules to add workplace training and defining proper places for good conduct after a Council member behaved badly in October by calling a colleague an inappropriate name while doing the people’s work. On Jan. 10, Lorain City Council’s Police,...
LORAIN, OH
mountainjackpot.com

Woodland Park City Council Enters the New Year with a Bang

After taking a hiatus for over a month, the Woodland Park City Council reconvened last week. To start the New Year, the council seemed to get along for the most part, but there were some verbal punches thrown during the meeting when certain subjects came up. Discussions during the meeting...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
butlerradio.com

City Council Still Seeking Candidates For Open Seat

Prospective candidates who are interested in serving a two-year term on Butler City Council are again encouraged to express their intentions. Now that Bob Dandoy has moved into the role of Mayor, his seat on council is currently vacant. Letters of interest can be sent to the City Building on...
BUTLER, PA

