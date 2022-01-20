Editorial: Framing 2022 as a year of transparency and openness would gain goodwill for Boulder City Council

Over the past year, our City Council has aimed to address Merced’s most significant issues head-on, with energy, open dialogue and a desire for action. The result — plenty of hard work, planning, preparation and, of course, meetings full of spirited debate stretching past midnight. The final output this necessary political process produces is what truly matters, as each Council is blessed only with a brief, precious window to make good decisions and to get as much work done as possible. Projects take time to complete once votes are cast and budgets fixed, meaning we will not see the results of much of what we did for some time, but we hope that in 2021 we moved Merced in the right direction and accomplished some things that will make us a little prouder of our hometown.

