Denver City Council may change public comment to prioritize new speakers

Due to the Martin Luther King holiday, the Troy City Council met on Tuesday, January 18. Public Works Director Rob Hancock announced that the old water tower west on town on the frontage road near Interstate 55 and Illinois Route 159 was finally demolished the previous week. He also reported that the department needs a new Ford F-150 diesel ¾ ton pick-up truck to use for towing trailers and equipment as well as plowing snow in the subdivision cul-de-sacs. Due to shortages, the truck will not be available for six to nine months, but the order will be put in now and $49,500 appropriated during the next fiscal year (FY23) which begins May 1, 2022. The item will be voted on at a future meeting.

TROY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO