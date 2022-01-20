ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Denver City Council may change public comment to prioritize new speakers

By Previous post
coloradofoic.org
 3 days ago

The Denver Gazette: The Denver City Council could soon change the sign-up for its weekly public comment session to prioritize people who haven’t spoken at previous meetings. If...

coloradofoic.org

Comments / 0

Related
tualatinlife.com

City Council clears way for housing changes

The neighborhoods of Tualatin’s future, like those in cities across Oregon, will have more living spaces for more people. City Council last month unanimously approved a housing code amendment ordinance that smooths the way for building a variety of multi-family dwellings known as middle housing in areas previously zoned exclusively for single-family house construction.
TUALATIN, OR
spmetrowire.com

Letter: The City Council never listened to the public

The City Council never listened. The citizens of Stevens Point elected 11 members to represent them. For the last four City Council meetings, many citizens and business owners of Stevens Point have voiced their reasons for not wanting a Business 51 road diet. The arguments against the proposal were educated, informative, and respectfully.
STEVENS POINT, WI
cahabasun.com

Trussville City Council creates Public Building Authority

The Trussville City Council recently created a Public Building Authority. According to the Code of Alabama, public building authorities are created “for the purpose of providing buildings and facilities for lease to and use by the municipality, the county, or any public corporation in the performance of their respective public functions or for lease to and use by the United States, and to invest each corporation organized under this chapter with all powers that may be necessary to enable it to accomplish such purchase, including the power to lease its properties and to issue interest-bearing revenue bonds.”
TRUSSVILLE, AL
cityofbelvedere.org

Notice of a Public Hearing of the City Council

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSAL TO ADOPT A CHARTER. NOTE: This is not an agenda. The agenda will be available at least 72 hours before the meeting. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 14, 2022, at 6:30 PM, the City Council of the City of Belvedere will hold a public hearing via video conference on Zoom to act on the following:
BELVEDERE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver City Council#Visit The Denver Gazette
East Village Magazine

“Knuckleheads” comment sparks rancor, debate among city council

No action was taken by design at Wednesday’s five-hour plus meeting of the Flint City Council . But the night was filled with verbal sparks flying and contentious moments as many council members sparred and jabbed each other with “point of order” and “point of information.”
FLINT, MI
coloradofoic.org

Editorial: Framing 2022 as a year of transparency and openness would gain goodwill for Boulder City Council

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, what climate change has in store for us next, how to “reimagine policing” with a lack of police officers, how to govern without key staff, homeless people dying in the cold, environmentally friendly and safe transportation, increasing affordable housing for both low and middle-income residents, comprehensive flood management. And that’s not all.
HOMELESS
Tiger Newspaper

City council continues redistricting efforts with public hearing

The city is required to redraw the districting map every decade, taking into account data from the Census in addition to population and demographic changes. The City Council held a public hearing for community members to voice opinions on the city’s redistricting at its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19. This meeting was the second of four hearings in which the City Council will receive public input as to where the districts should be divided.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
timestribunenews.com

Troy City Council Approves New Water And Sewer Rates Effective May 1

Due to the Martin Luther King holiday, the Troy City Council met on Tuesday, January 18. Public Works Director Rob Hancock announced that the old water tower west on town on the frontage road near Interstate 55 and Illinois Route 159 was finally demolished the previous week. He also reported that the department needs a new Ford F-150 diesel ¾ ton pick-up truck to use for towing trailers and equipment as well as plowing snow in the subdivision cul-de-sacs. Due to shortages, the truck will not be available for six to nine months, but the order will be put in now and $49,500 appropriated during the next fiscal year (FY23) which begins May 1, 2022. The item will be voted on at a future meeting.
TROY, IL
denvervoice.org

Denver City Council considers plan to reestablish a modern Board of Adjustment for Zoning

Denver could reestablish its citizen-led Board of Adjustment for Zoning with a more modern and professional facsimile under a new bill being debated by City Council. The new Board will still be responsible for reviewing zoning cases, handling variance requests, and enforcing penalties like its current iteration. But you’ll probably have to wear a suit and tie to serve on the Board now as City Council wants to raise the qualifications for its members. Denver’s land use committee voted on January 18 to move the bill to the full city council next month.
DENVER, CO
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta city council debate citywide public safety taskforce

ATLATNA - In a normal time, there would be no debate about establishing a non-binding task force to look at something. But these are not normal times. A veteran politician, Councilwoman Mary Norwood, organized an effort that most council members got behind, to impanel a task force to look specifically at crime in Buckhead. On Tuesday, she got final approval.
ATLANTA, GA
Gotham Gazette

Speaker Adams Names City Council Leadership, New Committee Chairs and Members

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams announced new members to her leadership team and chair appointments to the newly-seated Council’s three dozen committees on Thursday. Adams, a Democrat from Southeast Queens, had already named three members to key positions when she was elected speaker in an internal vote of the Council earlier this month. Council Member Diana Ayala of the Bronx and Manhattan was given the newly-created position of deputy speaker. Council Member Keith Powers of Manhattan was named majority leader and Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers of Queens was appointed majority whip.
MANHATTAN, NY
KOCO

OKC City Council holds public hearing on backyard chickens

OKLAHOMA CITY — The OKC City Council held a public hearing Tuesday regarding backyard chickens. Residents with differing views took the stand to argue amendments to the city's backyard chickens ordinance. "This is not chicken farming," a resident said during Tuesday's hearing. "This is people having six or fewer...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Antonio Current

Austin City Council approves marijuana decriminalization for public vote in May

Austin City Council voted 7-3 Tuesday to place an activist-led marijuana decriminalization initiative on that city's May 7 ballot, news site Marijuana Moment reports. Voter mobilization group Ground Game Texas launched a signature drive in November to put the issue directly to Austin voters. The council had the option of passing an ordinance to decriminalize possession of small quantities of weed but instead chose to let local residents decide, according to Marijuana Moment.
AUSTIN, TX
soconews.org

Sebastopol City Council to hold RV policy ordinance public hearing

The Sebastopol City Council is slated to address parking policies for recreational vehicles, zoning for a townhome project, the needs and impacts of the city’s homeless community and health care for all at its virtual city council meetings on Tuesday, Jan. 18. A special meeting begins at 5 p.m....
SEBASTOPOL, CA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors Write New Public Comment Policy

During their organizational meeting Jan. 4, county supervisors adopted a new rule encouraging people signing up to speak during public comment sessions to provide their full name, election district, topic to be presented, and a means of contact. Sign up forms already ask for that information, although some speakers opt to leave some fields blank.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
buildingindiana.com

Mayor Roswarski Announces Changes to Lafayette City Council

Mayor Tony Roswarski has announced that the Lafayette City Council has welcomed two new Council members. Steve Snyder was sworn in as an At-Large Council member by Judge Steven P. Meyer. Snyder, Tippecanoe Building Trades Construction Council President, was elected by local Democratic precinct committee members. Snyder fills the spot left open when Democrat Council member Lon Heide stepped down due to health concerns.
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy