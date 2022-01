The upcoming Indiana Jones 5 is a project that feels as though it has been in the work for ages, though director of the project James Mangold recently confirmed to a fan that only a few more weeks remain of principal photography, signaling that progress was really being made on the endeavor. Of course, the spectacular adventure will surely undergo an extended period of time developing its visual effects, in addition to it surely earning some reshoots. Late last year, the film had its release date delayed, with Indiana Jones 5 currently slated to be landing in theaters on June 30, 2023.

