ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

West Linn-Wilsonville graduation rates rise, despite pandemic obstacles

By Mia Ryder-Marks
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15g48m_0drVI2NT00 About 95% of students walked across the graduating stage last year, a slight improvement from pre-pandemic numbers.

Despite continuous learning setbacks caused by the pandemic, almost 95% of West Linn-Wilsonville students received their diplomas for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The Oregon Department of Education released the 2020-2021 graduation rates for high school students on Thursday, Jan. 20. According to state figures, the school district saw a slight uptick from the 2019-2020 rate of 93% and notably ranked higher than the statewide average of 80%.

"The 95% graduation rate is a reflection of our entire school district community," West Linn-Wilsonville Superintendent Kathy Ludwig said to Pamplin Media Group. "It is a testament to our incredible teachers who went above and beyond to create meaningful learning for students in a remote setting, the resiliency of our hard-working students and the unwavering support of our families who continually adapted to changing school systems. Graduation data is a reflection of our incredible teachers who care so deeply for our students and of our students who showed tremendous resolve, remaining engaged in their education during remote and hybrid learning."

Historically, Oregon has among the worst graduation rates compared to other U.S states, ranking 48 out of 50 in data collected by the National Center for Education Statistics.

Yet according to state figures, Oregon is slowly improving despite the limitations created by the pandemic. The statewide graduation rate for the class of 2020-21 is 81% — which is the second-highest graduation rate ever recorded in Oregon. The highest was seen in the previous year, when 83% of students graduated.

The WL-WV school district mirrored the state's upward trend. Wilsonville High School principal Kelly Schmidt said the administration was "super excited" to see that just under 99% of last year's seniors graduated. That was up from 97% in 2019-2020.

She attributed the high graduation rate to the school's "all hands on deck" approach to ushering students across the graduating stage.

"(It was) about meeting kids where they were at," said Schmidt.

Wilsonville High School allowed students to prove their eligibility for graduation through some alternative methods. Schmidt said students could show other assignments they had completed that demonstrated their proficiency in a subject, like showing a writing sample to prove their ability in an English class.

When the school began hybrid learning in 2021, students who expressed their difficulty with remote learning were welcomed back on campus full-time.

"We are super proud of our kids for seeing the value in finishing up and the value of earning their diploma. And really sticking it out," Schmidt said. "We had some kids who finished up over the summer who overcame obstacles... like battling through mental health. I'm just super proud of our students, our community and everybody who kind of rallied around them in a time where things could have gone very differently."

West Linn High School had a slight decrease in its graduation rate, though it remained one of the highest in the state. About 97% of seniors graduated WLHS in 2020-2021, compared to 98% the previous year.

Arts & Technology High School — an option school in Wilsonville — saw a significant increase with 61% of seniors graduating compared to 43% in 2019-2020. Graduation rates for economically disadvantaged students (48%) and underserved students of color (80%) at Art Tech also increased by large margins.

The district as a whole also saw a decrease in marginalized students graduating last year.

For the 2019-2020 school year, about 88% of students with disabilities graduated compared to only 80% in 2020-21. Additionally, underserved races dropped very slightly from just over 89% to 88%.

Communications Director Andrew Kilstrom said he is not aware at this time why the district saw a decrease for some students, but added it was more than likely the fluctuation of student body sizes.

However, students who fall under the state qualification of "economically disadvantaged" graduated at a slightly higher rate of 84% compared to 83% in 2019-2020. And the district saw a significant increase in graduation rates for students experiencing homelessness (80% compared to 67% the year before). Economically disadvantaged students saw a 1% increase.

Kilstrom said all student groups were prioritized last year.

"Our staff, administration and teachers went above and beyond," he said, "We do historically have pretty high graduation rates. We were at 93% last year. And you see incremental increases, just because of that extra effort. So it's, 'How can we work with those students that aren't quite there and get them what they need to get across the stage and graduate?' It's a testament to the hard work of these schools."

Raymond Rendleman contributed to this story.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County approves regional supportive housing contract

Commissioners approve plan to deliver about $24M annually to address chronic homelessness. Clackamas County has approved a Metro-wide supportive housing contract outlining the distribution of a projected $240 million toward reducing chronic homelessness in the county over the next decade. County commissioners on Thursday enthusiastically voted through the "long-awaited" contract,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

What do you want from Oregon's next governor?

Journalists team up to host listening sessions with voters interested in shaping the upcoming election. Hey, Oregon voters: What do you want to know from the folks vying to be Oregon's next governor? What questions and issues do you want them to address? What's important to you?. Several news organizations,...
OREGON STATE
Wilsonville Spokesman

Recall Mark Shull campaign recaps first-year progress

Organizers say past 12 months show Clackamas County commissioner continuing to act irresponsibly Clackamas County residents campaigning for the recall of Commissioner Mark Shull have released an update on their progress one year after several of the commissioner's online posts received public backlash for allegedly promoting racist, anti-immigrant, Islamophobic and transphobic sentiments. The campaign, spurred in January 2021 after a county resident's blog highlighted roughly 20 posts Shull made to his personal Facebook page over a two-year span, reports having thus far assembled a volunteer corps of over 300 members, raising upwards of $40,000 and securing pledges from more...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
Wilsonville, OR
Health
Wilsonville, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Health
City
West Linn, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
West Linn, OR
Education
Wilsonville Spokesman

Part-time features reporter needed

We are looking for a versatile writer with professional experience in both news and features.Join our staff as a features reporter! The Lake Oswego Review, West Linn Tidings and Wilsonville Spokesman have an immediate opening for a 20-hour-per-week, part-time, temporary features reporter. If you like to write stories about local people, businesses and events, then we want to talk to you. The ideal candidate for this position would be a versatile writer with professional experience in both news and features. Photography experience is a big plus. Candidates should also have the ability to sniff out enlightening, interesting and amusing enterprise stories that give residents unique insights about their community. Email resume, cover letter and clips to editor Patrick Malee at pmalee@pamplinmedia.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WILSONVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Wilsonville legislators talk February short session

Courtney Neron and Kim Thatcher have differing visions for the next month's convening of the state Legislature. With the Oregon state Legislature's February short session looming, Wilsonville's representatives in the Oregon House and Senate — Rep. Courtney Neron and Sen. Kim Thatcher — provided a preview of what they hoped would be accomplished during the brisk period.
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Unmasked crowd occupies Clackamas County meeting room

Chair Tootie Smith moves to virtual format after group refuses to comply with state administrative rulesClackamas County commissioners' Jan. 13 meeting was abruptly halted and moved online after a large crowd refused to follow state and county COVID-19 safety requirements, proceeding to occupy the county hearing room for several minutes after commissioners and staff evacuated. Roughly 19 minutes into the 6 p.m. meeting, Chair Tootie Smith made the call to move remaining discussions to a virtual format. Smith gaveled the end of the meeting as members of the crowd are heard saying the word "propaganda" as Commissioner Martha Schrader shared...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Linn High School#Homelessness#Pamplin Media Group#Wl#Wilsonville High School
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon investigating private pop-up COVID-19 testing sites

Center for COVID Control under investigation after nationwide complaints of falsified, missing resultsUPDATE: Center for COVID Control announced via its website Jan. 13 that all test sites would temporarily close, amid complaints about several locations. A COVID-19 testing company with three sites in the Portland area is under investigation by the Oregon Department of Justice and Better Business Bureaus in other states. Center for COVID Control, based in Illinois, is a company offering pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in hundreds of locations throughout the U.S. The company offers testing at two sites in Portland and one in Tigard. The Oregon...
OREGON STATE
Wilsonville Spokesman

Free health clinic coming to Clackamas Community College campus

Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine relocating to CCC to expand services, increase accessClackamas Volunteers In Medicine's health clinic will be relocating to Clackamas Community College after nearly a decade of providing comprehensive health care services to thousands of residents free of charge. Currently located within a renovated warehouse in Oregon City, Clackamas County's only free medical clinic will be moving roughly 2 miles south to CCC's Clairmont Hall, allowing CVIM to expand its health services as well as training opportunities for medical students. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Since opening doors to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

'Challenges persist': Substitute teacher shortage hits districts

Despite a temporary slash to the education requirement for substitute teachers, the shortage in school districts continues. A new license change implemented to alleviate substitute teacher shortages hasn't made much of a dent in Lake Oswego, West Linn and Wilsonville. Until March 31, applicants for substitute teaching roles do not need to have a bachelor's degree to qualify for the job. This decision was headed by the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission on Oct. 28, with hopes that the applicant pool would widen with the temporary drop of requirement. Previously, applicants were required to have at least a bachelor's...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County COVID-19 cases surge to new peak

Highly transmissible omicron variant likely to strain hospital capacity in coming weeks, health officials say. COVID-19's omicron variant continues its fast spread worldwide as Clackamas County reaches its highest case count since March 2020, and local health officials say the surge may cause temporary disruptions to regular services and daily activities.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Homeless
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon legislator seeks to give citizens voice on tolling

Clackamas County Republican Bill Kennemer hopes measure will tap into increasing voter frustration with planned tollways.Citizens circulating petitions to force votes on proposed freeway tolls in Oregon have found a state legislator's sympathetic ear. Sen. Bill Kennemer announced Jan. 7 one of his two priority bills for this February's short legislative session is a measure, which, if passed, would create an amendment to the Oregon Constitution to allow residents living within 15 miles of a proposed tollway to vote on whether to approve or reject the proposal. The measure is a direct response to increasing voter frustration with plans to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County chapter co-chair: We need health care for all

Karen Baker: Legislation could create publicly funded, privately delivered systemIn this time of COVID-19, never has it been more important for us to have a universal, single-payer health care system in America. Vaccinated or not, people who have had COVID are experiencing huge health care bills and possibly long-term costly ramifications even when they recover. I see people who have health insurance through their employers who still can't afford the co-pays and deductibles when they need care. So, they don't go to the doctor, which exasperates their health issues. How did we become a country that cares so little about...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

City briefs: Wilsonville business receives stormwater fine

In other news, the Rotary Club of Wilsonville has extended its deadline for nominating exemplary volunteers for award. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality recently fined Sysco Portland Inc. — one of Wilsonville's top employers — $48,540 for stormwater violations. The department stated on its website that Sysco...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Wilsonville offers pen pal program with sister city counterpart

Community members can send letters back and forth with residents of Kitakata, Japan. Beyond the public officials and organizers who get the chance to fly across the globe every few years, the newly formed Kitakata Sister City Advisory Board hopes to give community members the chance to interact with the citizens of Wilsonville's sister city: Kitakata, Japan. This is why it's implementing a pen pal program where community members from both communities can interact with each other.
WILSONVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Pandemic: Entering Year 3

In Oregon, COVID-19 infections are rising as the latest variant of the novel coronavirus sweeps through the state. Oregon is in the midst of a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections as the world marks the two-year anniversary of the pandemic on Friday, Dec. 31. Thursday's report by the Oregon Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
15
Followers
857
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy