Congratulations! D.C.’s low of 17 degrees this morning made it the coldest day in the city in just about three years. I think it’s actually a nice break from the normal summertime pattern when we count the consecutive days with temperatures above 90 degrees or dew point values above 70 degrees. Maybe I am in the minority on that one. In any case, it will be another cold night tonight, though not as cold as Friday night. Thankfully, temperatures on Sunday will eclipse the freezing mark during the day, before some snow showers approach during the evening hours.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO