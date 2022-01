MANISTEE — Fatima Anguiano is the CASMAN Academy Student of the Month. Anguiano was selected by teachers and staff with comments such as, "Fatima has a fire lit under her to get her work done. She always tries her hardest, goes above and beyond what is asked of her and she has really come out of her shell and found her voice as a leader among students."

MANISTEE, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO