Award-Winning Sommeliers Share The Best Bottles For Valentine's Day

Whether you're spending Valentine's Day with your sweetie, your gal pals, or your fam, there's no question that a fancy dessert helps set the tone for a cozy and love-filled night in. We personally love a good pasta dinner followed by a succulent dessert, but the menu options for Love Day run the gamut from seafood to international cuisine. One thing that's not optional is chocolate — known to promote feelings similar to being in love or spending time with those closest to you, chocolate is one of the best flavors for Valentine's Day desserts. Combined with red wine and seasonal pear, it makes for a simply decadent treat — hence, this Red Wine Pear Cake. Trust us: This is going to be the best chocolate cake recipe you've ever tried.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO