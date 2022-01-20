Award-Winning Sommeliers Share The Best Bottles For Valentine's Day

YOUR MIDDAY LUNCH BREAK JUST GOT AMPED UP A NOTCH, THANKS TO COTE MIAMI. Continuing to excel by providing Miami with simple yet decadent dishes and offerings, COTE Miami adds another layer of excellence to the city’s culinary scene with its new lunch launch. With exclusive midday-only menu items that range from its trademarked Original Crispy "Shicken" Sandwich to an over-the-top croissant loaded with caviar or the limited Optimus Prime sandwich, your midday break just got a whole lot tastier. Whether seeking respite from a day of Design District shopping or entertaining a business power lunch, COTE delivers its mouthwatering cuisine, alluring atmosphere, and a specially curated cocktail and wine list just for the occasion. From the aptly named Simon Palmer—a play on the classic Arnold Palmer combo that pays homage to owner Simon Kim, enhanced with the addition of black tea and yuja-cha—to COTE’s take on the beloved Bellini, crafted with Korean white peach puree, diners will indulge in the perfect afternoon delight from start to finish. Top it off with COTE’s signature soft-serve ice cream drizzled with soy caramel sauce and you’ll successfully forget all the woes of the workweek. Lunch served Monday- Friday, noon-3PM, 3900 NE Second Ave., Miami, @cotemiami.
Comments / 0