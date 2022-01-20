South Florida Market Report Reveals Miami's Highest Prices To Date

The exhibition “Muses: South Florida Women Artists,” currently on view at Hilton Aventura Miami, features twelve internationally-renowned artists, each one with a specific background and a unique approach to art. Together they showcase the rich and exciting artistic production that characterizes Miami’s art scene. Organized by art historian and independent curator Francine Birbragher, Ph.D., the collection includes paintings, drawings, photographs, fiber art pieces, and videos by Jennifer Basile, Karen Bibas, Valentina Bilbao, Carola Bravo, Maritza Caneca, Karla Caprali, Marina Font, Leslie Gabaldon, Aurora Molina, Najja Moon, Evelyn Politzer, and Nina Surel. Each work invites viewers to reflect on issues as diverse as identity, gender, language, memory, nature, and urbanism. By establishing dialogues among the different artists, the exhibition provides a platform for discussion, promotes the appreciation of traditional and non-traditional art forms, creates awareness, and allows the public to experience the joy of local fine art. Presented at the newly opened luxury hotel, Hilton Aventura Miami, the exhibition can be found on the Lower Level and the 7th floor Art Gallery, right beside signature fine dining restaurant, Gala, and the bar, Muse. After viewing the awe-inspiring show, guests can enjoy a gourmet meal or a classic cocktail.
