Area school districts, ESU 16 offers Child Find screenings

ROCHESTER — Due to an increase in transmissivity regarding COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, the Rochester Area School District, based on the recommendation of the district's administration, announced Tuesday it is re-implementing the mandatory wearing of masks inside all district facilities for students and staff K-12. In an official announcement on the district's website, Superintendent Jane W. Bovalino announced that the mandatory requirement of proper mask-wearing would take effect immediately. Rochester becomes the latest school district to make changes to its health and safety protocol in the middle of the school year.

ROCHESTER, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO