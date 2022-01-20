ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sperandio’s genre-bending, post-apocalyptic comic presents puzzles, one-eyed pigs

Cover picture for the articleImagine if Cormac McCarthy’s novel “The Road” featured an orphaned, one-eyed pig as the protagonist and comical puzzles that you have to solve to keep reading to the end. Add some giant worms and mutant rats and you’re close to the post-apocalyptic world of Christopher Sperandio’s “Li’l...

