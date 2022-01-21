ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,431 new cases, 1,127 new recoveries

By Star-Tribune staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,431 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,029 and the number of probable cases rising by 321, according...

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
Wyoming breaks COVID-19 single-day case record

Wyoming reported 1,875 COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking the state’s single-day record. The previous record occurred on Wednesday, when the state recorded 1,592 laboratory-confirmed and probable cases. The new record, and the earlier one set this week, are due to the omicron variant, which is considerably more contagious than...
Wastewater samples reveal record levels of coronavirus across U.S.

With at-home Covid-19 tests in high demand and their efficacy in question, health departments from California to Massachusetts are turning to sewage samples to get a better idea of how much the coronavirus is spreading through communities and what might be in store for health care systems. Experts say wastewater...
COVID-19 hospitalizations spiking again in Wyoming

After more than two months of declines, Wyoming hospitals are again experiencing a rise in COVID-19 patients, figures compiled by Wyoming Department of Health show. On Jan. 2, Wyoming hospitals were caring for 56 COVID patients. That number has spiked since then to 104, an increase of nearly 86%. Hospitalizations...
Arthritis & the COVID Vaccine: What You Need to Know

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some arthritis drugs may reduce the effectiveness of COVID vaccines, according to the Arthritis Foundation, which also offers advice on booster shots. Research is limited, but evidence suggests that disease-modifying drugs used for arthritis may reduce the response of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, according to the foundation. A small study of 133 fully vaccinated people taking immunosuppressive medications found...
