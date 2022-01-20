ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sausage Drone Is the Hero Dogs Deserve

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew positive things come to mind when one hears the word “drone.” Drone strikes, Amazon delivery drone, the drone your boyfriend bought online and now he wants to show you all of the things he can do with it (photography, etc.). But one drone in England is working to change the...

UK drone rescuers, and sausage, prevent dog’s probable death

Things looked bleak indeed for Millie, as rising tides began to close in around the remote mudflats on England’s south coast where the lost dog had ended up. Fortunately for the three-year-old Jack Russell-Whippet mix, drone rescuers were nearby and hard at work – and, critically, armed with a sausage that wound up saving the dog.
Rescuers save stranded dog with sausage attached to drone

A stranded dog was saved after a Hampshire rescue team attached a sausage to a drone. Millie the Jack Russell–whippet cross went missing after getting out of her lead and running away in Havant, Hampshire. Thanks to public appeal she was located on some dangerous mudflats, but attempts by...
Flying Sausage Rescues Pooch, Drone Pilots Save The Day

When we write about drone stories from the United Kingdom, they often have a slightly depressing air to them as we relate tales of unverified air proximity reports closing airports or bungled official investigations that would make the Keystone Kops look like competent professionals. But here’s a drone story from...
Drone leads dog to safety with sausage on a string attached

HAMPSHIRE, England - When all else failed, rescuers in England used ingenuity, technology and cured meats to lead a stranded dog by it's nose to safety!. That was the idea at the heart of an unorthodox lost dog rescue involving a drone, a string, and a savory sausage!. Millie, a...
Dog rescued from mudflats using sausage dangled from drone

A dog has been rescued from mudflats after search teams dangled a sausage from a drone. Millie, a three-year-old Jack Russell, went missing in reed beds near Emsworth, Hampshire, on 13 January, and was eventually spotted from the air in a dangerous area of the mudflats. Denmead Drone Search and...
