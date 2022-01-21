ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Demand remains high for COVID-19 testing

 2 days ago

AFP

Covid-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against severe Omicron: US data

Covid-19 vaccines and boosters continued to have very high efficacy against severe outcomes during the Omicron wave of the virus, a large real-world study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Friday. The paper evaluated data from more than 300,000 visits to emergency departments, urgent care clinics, and hospitalizations across 10 states from August 26, 2021 to January 5, 2022. During the period when the Delta variant was dominant, vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 hospitalization was 90 percent between 14-179 days after dose two of a vaccine, fell to 81 percent more than 180 days after the second dose, and rose to 94 percent 14 days or more after dose three. After Omicron became dominant, the vaccine efficacy estimate against hospitalization between 14-179 days after dose two was 81 percent, 57 percent after more than 180 days from dose two, and 90 percent 14 or more days after dose three.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kclu.org

New COVID-19 case count for Central, South Coasts remains high

There are some more big new COVID-19 case numbers on Friday for the Central and South Coasts. In all three counties, about one in five being tested through official test sites are turning up positive. Ventura County is reporting 1300 new cases since Wednesday. The good news is that the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

COVID-19 Testing Demand Still Rising, Experts Predict Decline

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – COVID-19 testing sites continue to be inundated with patients looking to get tested. Cases continue grow at exponential numbers, hospitalizations are ticking upwards and the death toll is not slowing down. However experts like Dr. Nancy Gin of Kaiser Permanente of Southern California told CBSLA...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WSAV News 3

Local pharmacies seeing high demand for COVID-19 antiviral pills

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the latest COVID-19 surge continues to impact our community, local pharmacies say they’re seeing a high demand for the antiviral oral treatment to treat the virus. The Georgia Department of Health allocated both Pfizer and Merck’s treatments to about 50 pharmacies across the state. Georgetown Drug Company in Savannah received […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Wyoming News

L.A. County Scenario Suggests COVID 'Herd Immunity' Is Unlikely

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Herd immunity against COVID-19 is unlikely, and coping with the disease will likely hinge on vaccination, treatment and ensuring adequate hospital capacity, a new study conducted in Los Angeles County claims. With herd immunity, most people have antibodies from vaccination or prior infection, so a virus has fewer people to infect and stops spreading. Early in the pandemic, there were hopes that herd...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Government ‘considering pause’ to NHS Covid vaccine mandate

The government is considering pausing its plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for NHS staff, according to a report, over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result.The new rules are set to come into force on 1 April – with the necessary gap between doses meaning that staff who have not received their first jab by 3 February will soon start to receive letters of dismissal.Both the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives have separately called upon Sajid Javid, the health secretary, to halt the move voted for by MPs last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Arthritis & the COVID Vaccine: What You Need to Know

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some arthritis drugs may reduce the effectiveness of COVID vaccines, according to the Arthritis Foundation, which also offers advice on booster shots. Research is limited, but evidence suggests that disease-modifying drugs used for arthritis may reduce the response of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, according to the foundation. A small study of 133 fully vaccinated people taking immunosuppressive medications found...
PUBLIC HEALTH

