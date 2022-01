Chris Rodriguez Jr. is the most efficient player in college football. The 224-pound tailback out of McDonough (Ga.) Ola has held that title for two years now. Success rate is an advanced statistic in football that measures if an offense is staying ahead of the chains. To have a successful play, offenses must gain 50 percent on needed yards on first down, 70 percent of the needed yards on second down, and 100 percent of the needed yards on third/fourth down.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO