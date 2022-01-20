ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full Show – 1-20-22

By Porter Larsen
espn700sports.com
 4 days ago

espn700sports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Video shows Stefon Diggs nailed Chiefs fan on field

A fan ran onto the field late in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, causing a delay. Now we have a fan video that shows what happened to the fan. It wasn’t pretty. Video showed that...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Antonio Brown Reacts to Buccaneers’ Playoff Loss With Meme

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown just couldn’t help himself after his former team lost an absolute heartbreaker on Sunday. While Tampa Bay fans still were freshly mourning their season being over after a 30–27 loss to the Rams in the divisional round, Brown posted a meme on Twitter. And he reminded everyone of his own dramatic exit from the season.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Sunday

Having Sunday Night Football in the early afternoon may feel unfamiliar to most NFL fans. But one familiar thing is Cris Collinsworth and his color commentary that they all seem to despise. Collinsworth and Al Michaels have the call for today’s big Rams-Bucs game in the Divisional Round. The winner...
NFL
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Promise Patrick Mahomes Made Sunday

Tyreek Hill made big play after big play for the Chiefs in the divisional round. And when Kansas City needed their Cheetah most, with a minute to go in the fourth, Patrick Mahomes connected with Hill on a 64-yard strike to take a (short-lived) 33-29 lead. After the game, the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez explains why he was at Packers game

Alex Rodriguez had some damage control to do after being spotted at Lambeau Field for Saturday’s Green Bay Packers playoff game. Rodriguez was spotted in the crowd during Saturday’s NFC Divisional game between the Packers and San Francisco 49ers. That was enough to raise some eyebrows: not only was Rodriguez with a mystery woman, but the former MLB star is an incoming co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Packers, of course, are not particularly popular in neighboring Minnesota, where the Vikings are the preferred NFL team.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Raiders “Preparing To Make A Run” At 1 Coaching Candidate

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t officially decided on a general manager for the 2022 season, but it sounds like a serious candidate has emerged for their head coaching vacancy. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Raiders are “preparing to make a run” at Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels....
NFL
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Sign Quarterback To Futures Deal

With their 2021 season officially over, the Green Bay Packers began shaping their roster today for the offseason and 2022 campaign. According to Cheesehead TV’s Paul Bretl, the Packers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to a futures deal. Benkert spent 2021 with the team on both the practice squad and active roster.
NFL

