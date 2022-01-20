The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full Show – 1-20-22

Alex Rodriguez had some damage control to do after being spotted at Lambeau Field for Saturday’s Green Bay Packers playoff game. Rodriguez was spotted in the crowd during Saturday’s NFC Divisional game between the Packers and San Francisco 49ers. That was enough to raise some eyebrows: not only was Rodriguez with a mystery woman, but the former MLB star is an incoming co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Packers, of course, are not particularly popular in neighboring Minnesota, where the Vikings are the preferred NFL team.

