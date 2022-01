The Texans have completed an interview with Josh McCown for the head coaching position. Originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 16th pick in the third round (81st overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft, McCown most recently spent the 2020 season as a quarterback with the Houston Texans. Over the course of 17 NFL seasons (2002-10, 2011-20), McCown appeared in 102 games (76 starts) and completed 1,584-of-2,633 passes (60.2 pct.) for 17,731 yards and 98 touchdowns while rushing 248 times for 1,106 yards and 13 touchdowns.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO