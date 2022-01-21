WALLY KELLER CLASSIC: Former Heisman winner Ward brings top squad to town

Earlier this week, Charlie Ward took to Twitter to wish former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy a happy birthday.

“I have been incredibly fortunate that Coach Van Gundy has profoundly impacted me as a player, as a coach – and most importantly – as a friend,” wrote Ward.

As his FSU School basketball team bus rolled down the road Thursday on its way to Punta Gorda, Ward said Van Gundy’s generosity ultimately played a key role in where he finds himself now. In 2007, after 11 seasons in the NBA, the last being with Van Gundy’s Houston Rockets, Ward was unsure what came next.

“I didn’t know what to do, so I was pretty thankful Coach Van Gundy allowed me to have an internship to see if coaching was something I wanted to do long-term,” Ward said.

Ward has been coaching ever since, and it might come as no surprise to hear the former Heisman Trophy winner and NBA first-round draft pick coached football and basketball before settling in with the Seminoles’ K-12 charter school in Tallahassee.

“The experience of coaching that season made me feel coaching was something I could do,” Ward said. “My dad was a coach. I saw him growing up and what he did for kids, helping them. I found my niche working with the young players who were just coming into the NBA with the Rockets. I started enjoying it even more, so I wanted to start coaching where the schedule would be more flexible and that’s why I chose high school.”

Working with the next generation agreed with him. Ward became known for his philanthropic work through groups like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

He created The aWard Foundation to enhance the lives of young people through sports-based mentorship and related educational programs.

“No one knows what the future holds, but there are principles you can apply,” he said. “We all have desires and those types of things, but our mindset, our work ethic, learning what success looks like, sacrifice, studying and making sure you’re not making emotional decisions.

“All these principles to toward being a good father, a good husband and being a good coworker, so those are the life lessons we try and teach,” Ward continued. “That’s what team sports is all about.”

His Seminoles will meet Charlotte in Friday night’s prime-time game at the Wally Keller Classic. They enter at 11-6 and boast Auburn signee Tre Donaldson, who is averaging 15.2 points per game. He forms a potent 1-2 punch with junior Anthony Robinson, who also is averaging 15.2 points.

“They’re highly recruited and they are what they are – very good,” Ward said. “They do a lot for our team. They lead in all the categories for the most part. They do what’s needed for us to be successful.”

Ward is in his fourth season with the Seminoles and was named the All-Big Bend coach of the year this past season after guiding them to a 19-2 record. Their season ended in the first round of the region playoffs when they ran into fellow Wally Keller participant, Andrew Jackson.

This season’s record is a product of a beefed up schedule. Their trip to the Wally Keller is part of the plan.

“We have a good mix of talent that is spread out. Some guys are playing different roles this year than they will next year, but the group overall has been learning from experience – we’ve played a tough schedule,” he said. “Playing quality opponents, especially late in the year, these are good games for us.”

Ward’s success in football, basketball and baseball – he was drafted by the New York Yankees as a shortstop at one point – is legend and it can build a wall instead of open doors when people don’t see him as a regular guy. It’s something he works on every day with his team.

“They understand where I come from and the experience I had, so they have some respect,” he said. “I try to show them more than that, so they see that I’m human as opposed to what other people may see. They see me every day, so I’m sort of like their dads or their parents. You get used to who I am and what I’m about, rather than what people know me for. That’s what I like.”

If he was in high school in 2022 rather than the late 1980s and early 1990s, Ward said he would probably fight the pressure all kids feel these days to specialize in one sport.

“I would have been playing football and basketball in high school for sure,” he said. “I wasn’t going to quite either one of those. That wasn’t happening. I’d probably do the same thing. In this day and age, it’s hard to play three sports, but I enjoyed them all. I enjoyed going to school and playing the different sports in their seasons.”

Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said he’s looking forward to finally meeting Ward after trading phone calls with him over the years. He planned to talk to the Tarpons about Ward’s uncommon approach.

“Here’s a two-sport athlete – we worry about working hard in just one sport – this guys was a Heisman Trophy winner and played in the NBA,” Massolio said. “Let’s really think about how hard this guy had to work. He was outstanding in both sports and the work ethic he had to have … this guy did it in two and was phenomenal in both.

“It’s tougher now than back when we played, but it’s still possible,” Massolio continued. “You have to have the time management. More than you had back then. It will be exciting to meet him, but I’m sure he’s very competitive, just like I am and we’re both getting teams ready to play. I can’t wait to meet him in person.”