Far and away the biggest question for the Braves this off-season is Freddie Freeman. Getting the first-base situation solved is priority one for Alex Anthopolous. But after that, you could argue the second biggest question for the Braves this off-season is the outfield. With Ronald Acuna Jr coming off a serious knee injury, Marcell Ozone coming off a lost season with a domestic violence charge, the trio of Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario, and Joc Pederson all being free agents, and Cristian Pache and Drew Waters both coming off disappointing seasons, the outfield currently has more questions than answers. With that, it’s natural to wonder if Atlanta should consider adding a guy like Michael Conforto this winter.

