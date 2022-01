It’s still somewhat surreal to think the 49ers limited a hall of fame quarterback who was the No. 1 seed with the best receiver in the world at home to one touchdown. I can throw all of the numbers at you, but they won’t tell you how the Niners' defense shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. When you don’t score offensively, you better be dominant in the other two phases of the game. San Francisco was, and here’s how they were on defense.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO