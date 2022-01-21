Browns Coach Mike Priefer Will Return, Team Loses Assistant

In 2021 the Cleveland Browns special teams left a lot to be desired for out there. The punting game struggled and even a switch took place when Jamie Gillan was cut. There was field goal inconsistencies as well as a lack of return game. The special teams coach Mike Priefer will return for the Browns in 2022, to try to steer the ship right. First on it was ESPN.

Priefer brings a veteran presence to the coaching staff and has even stepped in for the head coach at times. Giving him a chance to make it right seems like the right move.

Doug Colman was the assistant to special teams, but will not be back during the 2022 season for the Browns. Colman spend three years with the Browns and has eight total years in the NFL. An interesting tidbit is that Colman even spent a year playing with Cleveland back in 2020.

Colman’s replacement is not yet known, whomever it is will continue to directly under Priefer and will continue to help out with special teams play. Something that the Browns badly need to improve upon next season. Perhaps a point of emphasis actually.

It is now yet known exactly where Colman’s coaching career will lead him to. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the season that Cleveland does not expect many coaching changes. This is a minor one and it could be followed by a few more assistant tweaks.

