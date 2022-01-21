ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns Coach Mike Priefer Will Return, Team Loses Assistant

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08X5hI_0drV8CnL00

In 2021 the Cleveland Browns special teams left a lot to be desired for out there. The punting game struggled and even a switch took place when Jamie Gillan was cut. There was field goal inconsistencies as well as a lack of return game. The special teams coach Mike Priefer will return for the Browns in 2022, to try to steer the ship right. First on it was ESPN.

Priefer brings a veteran presence to the coaching staff and has even stepped in for the head coach at times. Giving him a chance to make it right seems like the right move.

Doug Colman was the assistant to special teams, but will not be back during the 2022 season for the Browns. Colman spend three years with the Browns and has eight total years in the NFL. An interesting tidbit is that Colman even spent a year playing with Cleveland back in 2020.

Colman’s replacement is not yet known, whomever it is will continue to directly under Priefer and will continue to help out with special teams play. Something that the Browns badly need to improve upon next season. Perhaps a point of emphasis actually.

It is now yet known exactly where Colman’s coaching career will lead him to. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the season that Cleveland does not expect many coaching changes. This is a minor one and it could be followed by a few more assistant tweaks.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Michael Irvin knows exactly who to blame for Cowboys playoff failure

Michael Irvin puts the onus on Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot and CeeDee Lamb for the Cowboys season coming to an unceremonious end. Forget the final play of the Dallas Cowboys’ disappointing season-ending 23-17 loss to San Francisco. Yes, Dak Prescott needed to get down earlier and/or the play call should have been anything else besides the bizarre quarterback draw that Mike McCarthy is still defending to someone somewhere.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Colman
FanSided

Steelers: Did Mason Rudolph take a shot at Ben Roethlisberger?

Current Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph shares how he can finally relax and be “the leader he’s always been” at quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger has all but officially retired, highlighted by his comments on his last regular season game and his nonchalance in his last playoff bout.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
Distractify

Odell Beckham Jr. Was Just Asked to Take a PES Test by the NFL, but What Exactly Does That Mean?

It goes without saying that the athletes in the NFL are the cream of the crop. It takes quite a bit of skill and know-how to even get noticed by one of the league's illustrious teams. Considering how much is at stake and how competitive professional sports can get, organizations like the NFL have strict rules governing player behavior as well as what is considered acceptable when it comes to training and prepping their bodies.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Espn#Sports Illustrated#Browns Digest
Sporting News

Ezekiel Elliott's reaction to final play of Cowboys-49ers game revealed in NFL Films video

Ezekiel Elliott had the same reaction as everyone else watching the end of the Cowboys-49ers game: confusion and disbelief. On the final play of Sunday's NFC wild-card matchup, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott ran the ball up the middle and took it inside San Francisco's 30-yard line. The Cowboys had no timeouts remaining, so the offensive unit sprinted to the line of scrimmage in order to spike the ball and stop the clock.
NFL
NESN

Chris Broussard: ‘No Way’ Tom Brady Returns To Bucs Next Season Unless…

Chris Broussard believes Tom Brady ultimately will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season — under one condition. Brady has been the subject of retirement rumblings in recent days as the Bucs prepare for their divisional-round playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, and Broussard wonders whether an offseason conversation with Tampa Bay’s front office could determine the quarterback’s future.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Names 3 Coaches He’d Fire Mike McCarthy For

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has made it well known he wants Mike McCarthy fired. In fact, there’s three coaches in particular he’d fire McCarthy for, but his wishes are a bit far fetched. The Cowboys suffered yet another early-playoff exit last weekend in a loss to the 49ers....
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Buccaneers vs. Rams

In just a few days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. With a trip to the NFC title game on the line, the Buccaneers enter as a slight favorite. According to most sports books, the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Rams.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Honest Admission On Rematch Vs. Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already faced the Log Angeles Rams, their opponent in Sunday’s divisional round playoff game, during the regular season. In Week 3, the Bucs fell 34-24 to the Rams out in Los Angeles. Tom Brady threw for 432 yards, but it wasn’t enough to overcome four touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford.
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
544
Followers
868
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy