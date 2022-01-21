ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murders in Mexico fall 3.6% in 2021, but femicides rise

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Murders in Mexico slightly dropped in 2021, falling 3.6% from the previous year, though femicides rose, according to preliminary government data released on Thursday. The drop in murders is a win for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office in late 2018 pledging...

