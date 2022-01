The UTSA Roadrunners (7-13, C-USA 0-7) played a home and home series last week against the UTEP Miners (11-8, C-USA 4-1) on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 23. Despite only six scholarship players and eight total suiting up for the ‘Runners on Thursday night, the team put up a valiant effort before eventually falling to the Miners on the road in El Paso by a final score of 64-69. In the rematch back in San Antonio, the team continued to battle through personnel issues, but dropped another close one, 54-59.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO