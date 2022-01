Synergy Health & Wellness is launching a new Healing Body Trust Group Series. Back by popular demand after a two-year break due to COVID, the ten-week series will help attendees explore a different approach in viewing their body in 2022. Attendees will be able to join the conversation and explore what it could be like to make peace with food and their bodies, and release body shame at the same time.

FITNESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO