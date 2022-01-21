Serenity Spa and Beauty Bar

As the owner of The Beauty Boss, RN in Gilbert, Denise Walsh administers plenty of fillers, but she doesn’t aim to alter her patients’ appearances. Instead, she says she holds space for women who want to enhance their natural beauty and increase their wellbeing. “They don’t want to look different or be different,” she says. “It’s us pouring into other women and supporting them.” This year, the registered nurse will expand her business to include a luxury IV drip bar, so in addition to feeling “refreshed and rebalanced,” patients can also feel rehydrated. Walsh shares the tools of her trade.
Comments / 0