LDS pamphlet explains similarities between Muslims and Latter-day Saints

Keith Burns, “LDS women need more opportunities, not more praise”, 12-11, hit the nail on the head, calling out LDS church leadership to end their “soft influence tactics”, praising sisters while simultaneously “restricting [them] from serving in upper leadership positions[,] preserving their own…power structure.” For decades I listened as leaders exalted sisters’ virtues–innate spiritual strengths, personal power for good. I heard ad nauseam how righteous we were, stalwart, valiant. Question, if we were so righteous, why weren’t we called to top leadership positions, sharing our noble natures to the best use, being included in their inner circles? Eventually, concluding their commendations as patronizing “hollow adulation”, realizing women’s opportunities were limited by well-defined boundaries, I left the church.

