Religion

LDS pamphlet explains similarities between Muslims and Latter-day Saints

 4 days ago
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is taking steps to show its members how they share many of the same beliefs, values and lifestyles with Muslims in their communities and around the world. In order to help members of the LDS Church and others to clear prejudicial...

www.heraldextra.com

Gephardt Daily

Latter-day Saint missionaries safe on remote Tongan island, Church says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued an update on emergency relief efforts in Tonga in the aftermath of the unprecedented volcanic eruption and tsunami that struck the area on Saturday. “All members and missionaries of...
Gephardt Daily

Latter-day Saints organizing aid for Tonga, other Pacific island nations

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Pacific Area, based out of New Zealand, says it is ramping up efforts to help those impacted by Saturday’s volcanic eruption and tsunami in the South Pacific. Photos posted...
WORLD
Latter-day Saint apostles get busy start to 2022

The start of 2022 for members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has not only been busy but somewhat unique. On Saturday, President M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles joined President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and others on Saturday to honor the life of Latter-day Saint and former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.
RELIGION
Standard-Examiner

Letter: LDS women lack equal opportunities in the church

Keith Burns, “LDS women need more opportunities, not more praise”, 12-11, hit the nail on the head, calling out LDS church leadership to end their “soft influence tactics”, praising sisters while simultaneously “restricting [them] from serving in upper leadership positions[,] preserving their own…power structure.” For decades I listened as leaders exalted sisters’ virtues–innate spiritual strengths, personal power for good. I heard ad nauseam how righteous we were, stalwart, valiant. Question, if we were so righteous, why weren’t we called to top leadership positions, sharing our noble natures to the best use, being included in their inner circles? Eventually, concluding their commendations as patronizing “hollow adulation”, realizing women’s opportunities were limited by well-defined boundaries, I left the church.
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
hebervalleyradio.com

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Is Temporarily Moving Missionaries Out of Ukraine

SALT LAKE CITY-Late Monday afternoon, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirmed its decision to temporarily move missionaries out of Ukraine:. “Due to ongoing uncertainty in Ukraine, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is temporarily reassigning full-time missionaries assigned to both the Ukraine Dnipro and Ukraine Kyiv/Moldova missions to locations outside of Ukraine. The decision is made out of an abundance of caution, as some government embassies in Ukraine are preparing to move certain personnel and their family members.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

Former pope was at meeting where pedophile priest discussed

Retired Pope Benedict XVI has acknowledged that he did attend a 1980 meeting at which the transfer of a pedophile priest to his then-diocese was discussed, saying an editorial error was responsible for his previous assertion that he wasn't there.Authors of a report on sexual abuse between 1945 and 2019 in the Munich archdiocese, which Benedict — then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger — led from 1977 to 1982, on Thursday faulted his handling of four cases during his time as archbishop and said his claim that he wasn't at the meeting lacked credibility.Benedict, who provided lengthy written testimony, denies...
RELIGION
The Stockton Record

The rise of the religiously unaffiliated: Is increasing secularization of US a good trend?

In a recent Pew Research survey on religious identification, almost 30% of Americans now identify with no religion, an increase of 10 percentage points from 10 years ago. Christians still constitute the majority of the U.S. population at 63%, but this number was 75% just 10 years prior.   Is the increasing secularization of the U.S. a good trend?   ...
RELIGION
The Independent

2 priests, 2 lay people to be beatified in El Salvador

The Roman Catholic Church will beatify two priests and two lay people Saturday, all victims of right-wing death squads during El Salvador’s civil war.The Rev. Rutilio Grande, a Jesuit priest killed alongside friends Manuel Solorzano and teenager Nelson Lemus on March 12, 1977, was known for his ministry to the poor and was an inspiration to St. Óscar Romero, the then-archbishop of El Salvador who himself was murdered three years later.Franciscan priest Cosme Spessotto, an Italian who arrived in El Salvador in 1950, was shot dead while praying at the altar of his parish by Salvadoran soldiers on June...
RELIGION
Mount Pleasant, UT
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

