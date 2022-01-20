ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah health department reports record high COVID hospitalizations

 4 days ago
Thursday’s hospitalizations from COVID-19 were at a record high, with 756 cases reported by the Utah Department of Health. “Cases are going up really steeply now,” said Erin Clouse, University of Utah Health’s strategic engagement manager. “We’re seeing worrisome increases of the new daily admissions and they are the highest they’ve...

Pyramid

UDOH launches medical cannabis program

If you’ve had a hard time obtaining medical cannabis, things are about to get easier. The Utah Department of Health, along with medical cannabis pharmacies, launched a program Wednesday that will increase access for patients who qualify. The program will allow any Utah-licensed physician, physician assistant, podiatrist and advanced practice medical nurse with a controlled substance license, to recommend medical cannabis for up to 15 of their adult patients. That adds up to more than 21,000 medical providers who will now be able to help patients diagnosed with a qualifying condition.
UTAH STATE
scitechdaily.com

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Associated With Increased Risk of Carditis (Heart Inflammation)

Despite low absolute risk, Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine associated with increased risk of carditis. Markedly increased risk in adolescents after 2nd dose may warrant refined vaccination strategies. A case-control study found that despite low absolute risk, there is an increased relative risk of carditis associated with BNT162b2 (commonly-known as Pfizer/BioNTech...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

BFHD: 2k+ cases in three days as COVID rates continue to spike

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Coronavirus case numbers continue to spike in the Tri-Cities area as the Benton Franklin Health District reports more than 2,000 cases in just three days. Now, one in every 35 people across Benton and Franklin counties is currently fighting COVID. According to BFHD’s local case dashboard, in Benton County, there were 1,403 new cases and in Franklin...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
821
Followers
2K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

