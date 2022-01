It has been said that cities with water have lots of problems; cities with no water have one problem. A long-term goal of mine is to ensure Provo never has that “one problem.” If there has been a silver lining to Utah’s recent drought, it is that it has reminded us how reliant we are on water — and how precarious our situation could quickly become, if rain and snow do not fall in needed amounts. The drought has focused leaders on the need to prepare for the water needs of future generations, particularly since Utah continues to be the fastest growing state in the nation. Plus, Utah County is the fastest growing county in the state!

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 9 DAYS AGO