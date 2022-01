Open in some iteration since the 1930’s, Quality Seafood is an institution serving and selling some highest quality of fresh fish in Austin. While the market part of the operation is impressive, the restaurant is also very useful in its own right - it’s a good spot to roll up your sleeves and get down with hefty portions of sea meats and cheap beer. Quality’s menu covers everything from raw oysters to fish tacos to shrimp po’boys to crabcakes to catfish dinners - it’s all solid, and all reasonably priced. You almost feel like you’re getting away with something here.

