‘Bachelorette’ Alum Dale Moss Spotted With Model Florencia Galarza After Clare Crawley Split

By Adam Powers
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago
MEGA; Shutterstock (2)

Just friendly or something more? Bachelorette alum Dale Moss was spotted arm in arm with model Florencia Galarza in New York City on the heels of his split from fiancée Clare Crawley.

The former football player, 33, was all smiles as they strolled the Big Apple together on Wednesday, January 19, in photos obtained by The Sun. Florencia, who is also a host, DJ and soccer player, was bundled up with a face mask on while joining him for the shopping trip as he was spotted with a bag in hand.

Courtesy Florencia Galarza/Instagram

Just a few weeks ago, the Special Olympics Global Ambassador commented on her bikini-clad pic celebrating the start of a new year. “2021 was a lot. Bye,” she captioned the snap, to which he replied with a peace sign emoji.

Dale’s outing comes months after he and Clare, 40, called it quits for a second time in September 2021 following their reconciliation less than one year prior.

“It was best for them to go their separate ways at this time,” an insider told Us Weekly about why they decided to part ways after getting back together in July 2021. “They will still support each other and have love for each other no matter what.”

Life & Style previously broke the news that Clare decided to stop filming season 16 of The Bachelorette after hitting it off with Dale. The then-lovebirds got engaged during a November 2020 episode but quickly broke up by the following January.

In November 2021, Clare sparked romance rumors with comedian Jeff Dye, which he later addressed in an interview with Us Weekly.

“I met Clare and she’s awesome but if sitting by someone at a Lakers game means I’m dating someone, I guess me and my friend Richard have been in a relationship for years,” he said to debunk speculation they were becoming an item.

As of late, Clare and Dale have rebuilt their personal lives separately. Clare has also been spending extra time with her mom, Lilia, who has been struggling with advanced dementia.

“God has placed you where you are at this very moment for a reason,” Dale captioned a post via Instagram Stories on January 20, hinting at where his head is at in 2022. “Know that he is going to work everything out! Grateful for how the lord continues to show up in my life.”

Comments / 1

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

