ROCHESTER - Ethan Crumbley will be back in court Wednesday for another arraignment on murder and terrorism charges linked to the Oxford High School shooting last year. He'll have his formal rights read to him during the procedural meeting. This time he's in circuit court after waiving his preliminary hearing, and he was bound over for trial last week. The move, a decision agreed upon by both the prosecution and defense, sends the case to trial. Crumbley will have the option to enter a different plea once in court.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO