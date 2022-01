Alyssa Milano is attached to executive produce a series adaptation of Dr. Connie Mariano’s memoir “The White House Doctor” that is in development at Fox, Variety has learned. Per the show’s logline, the White House doctor is known as the “Shadow of the President.” Whether in the ER-like Medical Unit in the White House itself or traveling abroad, she‘s as close to the President as the Secret Service. As the President’s closest confidante, she’s burdened with the country’s most history-making secrets. Inspired by the memoir of the first woman of color to serve as physician to three presidents, the series is about a...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO